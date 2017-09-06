What's next? Here are the 2017 breakout stars for each NFL team

At this point last year, it would have been hard to call Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott a star. By now, he’s one of the biggest superstars in the entire NFL.

There were others who went from players only known by die-hard fans to legit stars over the course of last season. Jordan Howard. Landon Collins. Jay Ajayi. Tyreek Hill. Michael Thomas. They went from fairly anonymous to being drafted in the first few rounds of your fantasy drafts this summer.

These star-turns out of practically nowhere happen every season. By the end of the year, plenty of players who could walk through downtown of their NFL cities unbothered now will soon have some of the most popular-selling jerseys in the league. Three of our Shutdown Corner writers, Shalise Manza Young, Jordan Schultz and Frank Schwab, try to figure out which player on each team will emerge as a star by the end of the season:

NFC NORTH (Frank Schwab)

Chicago Bears: QB Mitch Trubisky

He won’t start the season, but he’ll finish the season as one of the most exciting young players in the NFL. We’ve already seen in the preseason what kind of skill he has. Chicago has been waiting for a quarterback like this for many, many years.

View photos Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was impressive in the preseason. (AP) More

Detroit Lions: S Miles Killebrew

The Lions are still figuring out Killebrew’s role, but eventually he’ll get a shot to be a huge-hitting safety/linebacker in the middle of the field. Besides, the name “Miles Killebrew” is just perfect for a breakout defensive player.

Green Bay Packers: RB Ty Montgomery

While it will always be strange to see No. 88 lining up as a tailback, Mongtomery will make it cool. He played surprisingly well at running back when he had to fill in last season, and an offseason to actually learn the position will help a lot.

Minnesota Vikings: WR Adam Thielen

Thielen had a mini-breakout last season as an unknown who suddenly posted 967 yards. He’ll be much better known after he makes more of his signature big catches and goes over the 1,000-yard mark.

AFC NORTH (Jordan Schultz)

Baltimore Ravens: RB Danny Woodhead

Woodhead is on the perfect team to maximize his dynamic skill set. Baltimore not only wants to get him in space to catch passes, but also hopes to deploy him as a runner. With unimpressive Terrance West as his main competition in the backfield, Woodhead will see 10-plus touches a game. 2017 should be his most productive season yet.

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Joe Mixon

Mixon has been excellent in the preseason. The second-round pick has not only stayed out of trouble off the field, but he’s also flashed as both a receiver and runner for the Bengals. Jeremy Hill is purely a downhill runner, and Mixon is already better than Giovani Bernard. As a result, the Bengals won’t be able to keep the rookie back out of the lineup.

Cleveland Browns: QB DeShone Kizer

He could be the 21-year-old starting quarterback at Notre Dame. Instead, Kizer finds himself captaining one of the league’s moribund franchises. As intelligent and driven as he is talented, expect big things right away from the 6-foot-5, 221-pound rookie. Sure Kizer will make mistakes, but this season will also show that the Browns have finally found their quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Martavis Bryant

The 25-year-old Bryant finally gets to start Week 1. In just 21 games over the past three years due to suspensions, he has totaled 14 touchdowns on a deadly 17.3 yards per catch. Expect more of the same in 2017. Ben Roethlisberger has total trust in his 6-foot-5 receiver to make the play on any jump ball. With Antonio Brown drawing the top corner and the eye of both safeties, Bryant is in line for a stellar season.

AFC SOUTH (Jordan Schultz)

