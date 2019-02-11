What's most surprising about Bill Belichick? Patriots players give different takes originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick portrays himself to the media as a very serious, laser-focused football guy, but behind-the-scenes with his players he's known to show a bit more personality.

Patriots linebacker Brandon King and cornerback Jonathan Jones recently appeared on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," and they were asked what's most surprising about their head coach.

Jones admitted that Belichick is a bit of a jokester, while King went a very different route. Check out their explanations in the video below:

Belichick certainly didn't shy away from showing emotion as the final seconds ticked down in Super Bowl LIII. The 66-year-old coach was hugging everyone he could find, yelled "we're champs" multiple times and just looked like he was having the time of his life.

No one takes football more seriously than Belichick, but even he understands that to make it through a long season, you need a little laughter.

