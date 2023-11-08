What's are the most points Tennessee scored against SEC teams? Behold, the Missouri index

I wonder if Missouri’s bulletin board this week includes a bold-face reminder that in the Tigers’ last meeting with Tennessee they earned a niche in the Vols’ record book.

Tennessee’s 66-24 win last fall was the program’s highest point total in an SEC game. UT’s all-time record total in the modern era was a 70-3 massacre of Louisiana-Monroe in 2000.

This is a good week to revisit the Vols’ highest scores against SEC opponents.

Alabama

52-49, 2022: You remember the details. Jalin Hyatt’s five touchdowns. Bru McCoy’s clutch catch. Chase McGrath’s field goal.

Auburn

45-19, 1969: The Tigers cut a 24-3 deficit to 24-19. The Vols pulled away with a 21-point fourth quarter. Tennessee’s defense intercepted six Auburn passes.

Arkansas

63-20, 2000: A school-record 35-point first quarter put the crowd at ease. Freshman Casey Clausen threw five TD passes. Travis Henry rushed for 214 yards. They say the holder’s name is mentioned only when something bad happens. Not this time. Seth Reagan scored a 2-yard touchdown on a fake field goal.

Florida

45-3, 1990: Dale Carter’s 91-yard kickoff return to start the second half broke a 7-7 tie and opened the floodgate. A 28-point third quarter also included a 47-yard TD pass from tight end Von Reeves to Carl Pickens.

Georgia

51-33, 2006: The Bulldogs raced to an early 24-7 lead. Then the Vols exploded, becoming the second visitor ever to ring up 50 at Sanford Stadium. Erik Ainge and Arian Foster each generated three scores.

Defensive back Antonio Wardlow made the cover of Sports Illustrated, recovering a blocked Georgia punt for a touchdown.

Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge tosses a 4-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hannon in the fourth quarter Oct. 9, 2004, in Athens. Georgia linebacker Danny Verdun Wheeler defends. The Vols defeated Georgia 19-14.

Kentucky

Take your pick: 59-31, 1997; 59-21, 1998; 59-20, 2000: No flukes here. The Vols also scored 56 against the Wildcats in 1995 and 1999. That’s a 57.8-point average for the five-year span.

In 1997, Peyton Manning’s 523 passing yards in Lexington were a career high and a school record (since broken by Tyler Bray). The ’98 game saw No. 1-ranked UT score on its first seven possessions to lead 38-7 at the half. In 2000, Travis Henry became Tennessee’s career rushing leader in another rout led by freshman Clausen.

LSU

45-39, 1989: In Baton Rouge, Chuck Webb scored three times and Greg Amsler twice. The difference-maker was Pickens’ 93-yard kickoff-return touchdown with seconds left in the first half. The Vols had to recover two onside kickoffs in the final minutes.

Ole Miss

55-13, 1987: Starting quarterback Jeff Francis was injured but the Vols didn’t miss a beat with redshirt freshman Sterling Henton running an explosive offensive that accumulated 560 yards.

Sterling Henton probably had his finest hour as a Vol quarterback against Ole Miss in 1987. Starting for injured Jeff Francis, Henton ran for one score and passed for another in a 55-13 rout.

Mississippi State

59-21, 2003: Clausen, now a senior, threw five TD passes before being pulled at the end of the third quarter. Three went to Chris Hannon.

Missouri

66-24, 2022: The 724 yards of total offense broke the school record. It wasn’t all easy. Missouri trailed only 28-24 with 8:55 left in the third quarter. Some 25 seconds later Hyatt caught a 68-yard TD bomb to unleash a 38-0 Tennessee finish.

South Carolina

56-21, 1995: Manning threw four touchdown passes and the Vols intercepted Steve Taneyhill three times. Another holder, Jason Price, had his career highlight, a 15-yard touchdown on a fake field goal.

Texas A&M

38-7, 2004: Clausen – Rick, this time − was named Cotton Bowl offensive MVP as the Vols rolled to a 38-0 lead in the third quarter and collected five Aggie turnovers.

38-45, 2016: The Aggies won in double overtime, despite 459 yards of total offense from Joshua Dobbs.

Vanderbilt

65-0, 1994: UT’s biggest margin since 1951 came behind a 406-yard rushing attack as the Vols clinched a Gator Bowl bid.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

