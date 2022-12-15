What's most impressive about Eagles 12-1 start? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breaks down what's most impressive about the Philadelphia Eagles 12-1 start.
Check out the Broncos' first injury report of the week.
The Dolphins' vaunted passing attack has been largely shut down the past two weeks. Here's why it's happening, and how Miami can respond.
Young Eagles players detailed the value of being around team legends Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce. By Reuben Frank
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
The Eagles have had the best offense in the NFL recently and now they're about to get their top tight end back. By Dave Zangaro
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 15. The Bills will beat the Dolphins while the Chargers win, Rams lose.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a ton of respect for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and that was evident when the two men had a brief talk during Monday night's Week 14 game.
Former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be part of Amazon's broadcast team for tonight's game.
The Lions have gone from one of the worst defenses in NFL history over the first seven games to one of the NFL's above-average defenses since
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got the bright idea to have the ball [more]
The Seattle Seahawks are reeling after losing three of their last four games, including two straight at home.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the [more]
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. Of course, Rudolph would love to get the nod if rookie Kenny Pickett isn't cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday at Carolina.
See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in Luke Easterling's latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft
Kyle Shanahan is confident his group of wide receivers will be able to step up without Deebo Samuel the next few weeks.
Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a "lost season" and the draft decisions that are upcoming.
Here are some of the top college football players that have entered the portal and could make an immediate impact on a new team.
