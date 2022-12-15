What's most impressive about Eagles 12-1 start? 'GMFB'

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. Of course, Rudolph would love to get the nod if rookie Kenny Pickett isn't cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday at Carolina.