What's the most important game on Tennessee football schedule? You can probably guess

Perhaps it goes without saying. We’ll say it anyway.

The Third Saturday in October will be the most important game on Tennessee’s 2024 schedule.

Oh, sure, we realize the importance of a few other games. When the Vols face Georgia in mid-November, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs may well be ranked No. 1 in the nation and in hot pursuit of a third national championship in a four-year span.

Tennessee’s September date at Oklahoma, Josh Heupel’s alma mater, will be another biggie.

And be careful about overlooking an October game against Florida. Are the Gators down? Yes. Should Tennessee feel comfortable with this rivalry matchup? No. Florida has beaten UT in down years before and has won 17 of 19 in the series overall.

Still, it feels as if Tennessee’s path to the College Football Playoff could go through Kalen DeBoer and his Crimson Tide. The 12-team playoff is big enough for a handful of SEC teams. The outcome of Alabama-Tennessee may go a long way in determining one of the playoff’s final at-large bids.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel’s Adam Sparks assess Tennessee’s schedule and path to the playoff. Earlier in the episode, Sparks updates listeners on the latest in the state of Tennessee’s lawsuit against the NCAA and the status of the NCAA’s investigation into the Vols.

On the scheduling front, here are a few observations:

1. Tennessee received a good schedule draw. Seeing Georgia and Alabama on the schedule might not sound favorable, but remember, the expanded playoff is here. So, 10-2 should be a strong playoff resume for any SEC team. And the Vols have a chance at 10 wins, thanks in part to a schedule that does not include Texas, Ole Miss, LSU or Missouri – four teams that we expect to be in the top half of the conference.

2. Don’t sleep on N.C. State. The past two seasons included road losses to South Carolina and Missouri. Who is the sleeper team that could threaten the Vols? The Wolfpack, who won nine games last season, gained an offseason boost from the addition of transfer quarterback Grayson McCalla, who threw for more than 10,000 yards during his Coastal Carolina career.

3. Alabama could be vulnerable. For the first time since 2006, the Crimson Tide will be coached by someone other than Nick Saban. Alabama experienced a few key transfers after Saban’s retirement. There’s still talent in the Alabama locker room, but if there was ever a time to get a crack at Alabama at Neyland Stadium, this is it.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist and a published author. Adam Sparks covers the Vols for the News Sentinel.

