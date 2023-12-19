'What's the Mid-American Conference going to be? A feeder league?' - Larry Kehres

A coaching legend fears the onset of winter signals a cold day for college football.

"It's kind of frightening," Larry Kehres said.

The 11-time NCAA Division III national championship head coach from Mount Union was reacting to the latest transfer news.

A United States district court in West Virginia set a Dec. 27 hearing on a lawsuit that threatens an NCAA transfer rule.

Larry Kehres speaks while being honored during the Dedication of Kehres Stadium on the campus of University of Mount Union. Saturday, June 10, 2022

Currently, undergraduates who transfer once can play immediately at their new schools; however, if they transfer a second time as an undergraduate, they must sit out a year unless they receive a waiver from the NCAA.

Last week, a restraining order from U.S. District Judge John Preston Baily ordered that second-time transfers be allowed to play immediately until the Dec. 27 hearing.

Kehres fears the hearing could lead to law that allows unlimited transferring without loss of playing eligibility. Combine that with the growing pool of Name, Image and Likeness money at larger schools, and things are beginning to shift rapidly.

According to The Associated Press, the NCAA has filed court documents that state the lawsuit seeks to "remake collegiate athletics and replace it with a system of perpetual and unchecked free agency.”

Kehres said the consequences could be "crushingly sad."

"It's going to come down to making the best deal for yourself that you can every year," Kehres said.

Larry Kehres won 11 NCAA Division III national championships in 27 seasons as Mount Union's head football coach.

Kehres owns the all-time record for winning percentage among college football coaches, .929 based on a 332-24-3 record in 27 seasons as Mount Union's head coach.

"It used to be a coach would get hired and have a five-year contract, so he'd have time to get all 'his players' on the field," he said. "You envisioned that a coach would take over a team and get a chance to build the team through the process of recruiting good players and then developing them.

"And this spits on that."

He retired as Mount Union's head coach after the 2012 season but has remained close to the program, which has posted records of 95-6 under head coach Vince Kehres, his son, and 42-3 under Geoff Dartt, his son-in-law.

"Some will say, 'Well, you're D3, just shut up. Who cares about you?'" Larry Kehres said. "There are D3 coaches going to D1, and a lot of my guys are out there in D1, so I'm concerned about this environment."

Kehres stays in touch with eighth-year Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who played for him and coached for him at Mount Union.

He wonders how the transfer landscape might effect quarterback Brandon Zurbrugg, who is making the transition from Alliance High School to one of Iowa State's soon-to-be former conference rivals, Oklahoma.

Vince Kehres is defensive coordinator at Toledo, which reached this year's national top 25 before falling to Miami in the Mid-American Conference championship game. Several key MAC players, including some from Toledo, opted to skip bowl games to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn is pushed out of bounds by Miami (Ohio) linebacker Matt Salopek (15) during the first half of the Mid-American Conference football championship game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit. The TD was called back because of a penalty.

"What's the Mid-American Conference going to be, just a feeder league for these other DIs?" Larry Kehres said, "How does the MAC keep them if the (NIL) money keeps growing? It's kind of frightening. How did the NCAA let this get so far away from them?

"It seems like now there are no restraints. How can there be fairness if there are no restraints?

"If the powers that be develop restraints, will the government or federal judges respect them? How can the leaders of athletics come up with fairness in competition?

"I think that's the big over-riding concern − the NIL money and the totally open ability to transfer, if it happens.

"It may be seen as this great liberation for a college guy, and freedom and the ability to get what you really earned. I don't look at it like that. As I see it, we just turned college football into a free agent process where you 'grab it.'

"How many good things are totally centered around money? You know the answer to that."

