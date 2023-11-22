What's on the line for No. 6 Oregon Ducks football vs. No. 16 Oregon State Beavers

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates a passing touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium on Nov. 18 in Tempe, Arizona.

No. 6 Oregon (10-1, 7-1) vs. No. 16 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3)

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Autzen Stadium

How to watch: TV — FOX. Radio — KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Odds: Oregon is favored by 13.5 points

Here we go again.

For the second year in a row, the Ducks go into their rivalry game with Oregon State knowing a win will secure a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.

There's also the matter of staying in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoffs as well as some revenge for last season's loss in Reser Stadium when Oregon blew a 31-10 lead in the second half in a 38-34 loss.

At the moment, the 127th game between the Ducks and Beavers is also the last scheduled contest between the two in a rivalry that's been played in three different centuries and continuously since 1945 with many memorable games.

As expected, Oregon is favored by nearly two touchdowns against an Oregon State team that has won at Autzen Stadium only once in 14 games since 1994 — a 38-31 overtime victory in 2007.

Is Bo Nix still the Heisman Trophy frontrunner?

The Oregon quarterback continues to build up his credentials for college football's most prestigious individual award, and he will almost certainly earn a trip to New York in December as a finalist if he has another standard Bo Nix game against Oregon State.

But he's not the only one with a case to make.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is making a strong case to claim the title of Heisman favorite. During the last two weeks against Florida and Georgia, Daniels has combined to throw for 785 yards with nine TDs and no interceptions, and rush for 330 yards and four scores.

That’s a combined 1,115 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns in two games. Overall he has throw for 3,577 yards, an NCAA-leading 36 TDs and four interceptions, and rushed for 1,014 yards and 10 scores for the 8-3 Tigers.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is also a contender, with an NCAA-leading 3,695 yards, 30 TDs and seven picks for the 11-0 Huskies.

Here's how Nix's stats stack up on the FBS leaderboard:

No. 1 in completion percentage — 78.1%

No. 2 in passing touchdowns — 35

No. 2 in passer rating — 191.4

No. 2 in total yards per play — 9.12

No. 3 in total touchdowns — 40

No. 3 in passing yards per game — 321.7

No. 4 in total yards per game — 333.4

A family affair

The rivalry game will be the first between brothers Matayo and DJ Uiagalelei — two players who joined their respective teams to much fanfare during the offseason.

Freshman Matayo Uiagalelei is a former five-star recruit and defensive end for Oregon who was a key member of its 2023 class. DJ Uiagalelei is the Beavers junior starting quarterback and a former five-star recruit himself, who transferred to Oregon State after a three-year career at Clemson that included 28 starts.

Both were stars for St. John Bosco High School in Southern California.

Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei brings down Washington State running back Nakia Watson as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State on Oct. 21 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

DJ Uiagalelei, who is 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, has completed 161-of-280 passes (57.5%) for 2,418 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed 61 times for 206 yards and six touchdowns.

"He's a really confident player right now on film," Lanning said. "I think his ability to run the ball is really impressive, but he has a big arm. … He's doing a really good job of running their offense. I know there's a lot of checks that the quarterback has to go through. He's done a nice job of you know, incorporating those checks and getting them into the right play."

Matayo Uiagalelei (6-5, 270) has played in 10 games and has 13 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.

What was Lanning's message to the younger Uiagalelei sibling this week?

"Hit your brother," Lanning said. "They're both great competitors. I think they're probably excited to go compete against each other. They're both really talented players. So that's not bigger than the game, and they both know that and Matayo certainly knows that.

"It'll be fun for him to go out and compete. It'll be fun for his family and he's got a great family. I'm excited for them to get to see that."

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) looks to throw during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium on Sept. 16 in Corvallis.

Per game statistical comparison of Oregon and Oregon State

Scoring offense: Oregon, 46.55 points per game; OSU, 36.27

Scoring defense: Oregon, 16.73 points allowed per game; OSU, 20.64

Total offense: Oregon, 545.73 yards per game; OSU, 440.91

Total defense: Oregon, 310 yards allowed per game; OSU, 327.55

Rushing offense: Oregon, 195.73 yards per game; OSU, 192.45

Rushing defense: Oregon, 96.18 yards allowed per game; OSU, 103.27.

Pass offense: Oregon 350.0 yards per game; OSU, 248.45

Pass defense: Oregon, 213.82 yards allowed per game; OSU, 224.27

Turnover margin: Oregon, plus-8; OSU, plus-8

Third-down conversion: Oregon, 52.85%; OSU, 41.41%

Opponent's third-down conversion: Oregon, 32.68%; OSU, 36.88%

Penalties: Oregon, 7.5 per game; OSU, 6.0

