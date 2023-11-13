What's the lesson for Oklahoma State football after UCF loss? 'Keep going week by week'

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Oklahoma State offense had finally scored. The defense had finally come up with a momentum-building takeaway in Central Florida territory.

It was early in the third quarter, and finally, it seemed, the Cowboys had halted the snowball that nearly buried them in the first half.

But there was no "finally." A pass by OSU quarterback Alan Bowman was tipped into the air and intercepted by UCF's Demari Harrison at the 8-yard line. And before Cowboy faithful could comprehend the misfortune of another gut-punch turnover, UCF’s R.J. Harvey was running wild and free for a 92-yard touchdown.

It wasn’t the last touchdown for the Knights (5-5, 2-5 Big 12), who added a couple more for the shocking and painful 45-3 upset of OSU (7-3, 5-2), but it was the one that cemented the story of a rainy Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium — this wasn’t going to be the Pokes’ day.

“It was one of those games where no matter what happened, the ball didn’t bounce our way,” said Bowman, who finished 19-of-36 passing for 225 yards but was intercepted three times, all on tipped passes. “We were trying to find some different ways to throw the ball, then an interception happens. Then it’s like, OK, now we really gotta throw the ball, and it starts pouring rain.

“It was just one of those games where you have a good play, you worked hard during the week, but it’s just tough and we didn’t come out with the win.”

Central Florida running back RJ Harvey, left, dodges a tackle by Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker during the first half of Saturday's game in Orlando, Fla.

Ollie Gordon II came into the game leading the nation in rushing yards, but he had just 25 on 12 carries, fumbling once, and crippling his Heisman Trophy campaign when it seemed to only have gotten going.

UCF had three touchdowns and a field goal on its first four possessions, and the Cowboys answered with Gordon’s fumble, Bowman’s first interception and a punt. Then, shortly after UCF took a 24-0 lead, heavy rain clouds parked themselves over the stadium.

“It got sideways and quickly got out of hand,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “When it does that and starts to pour on you at the same time, it’s awful hard to throw the ball around. To try and make a comeback by pitching the football in a monsoon or whatever the hell that is, it’s pretty hard to do.”

Yet most frightening of all, the Cowboy defense had no answers for a potent, balanced UCF offense.

Harvey finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for 299 and three touchdowns, all to Kobe Hudson.

Saturday was Space Day at UCF, and the OSU defense participated by giving the Knights plenty of it, culminating in 592 yards from scrimmage, the most allowed by OSU all season.

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman falls on the ball after it slipped through his hands during the first half against Central Florida on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

“Felt like I was just trying to chase the game a little bit,” defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said. “Once we were chasing the game, I felt like I had to get a little bit more one-dimensional, instead of being multiple.

“If we’re not able to be multiple, we end up being predictable. And when we end up being predictable, it’s easy for them to see or attack things the way they want to do. Our kids played their butts off. Our kids did everything we asked them to do. I gotta do a better job of maybe not jumping off script too soon, and making sure I’ve always got counter-punches ready at a sooner time.”

From the outside, it’s easy to look at last week, and all the emotions tied to an enormous victory over OU, and say these Cowboys were suffering a Bedlam hangover following what was their fifth straight win. Though Mike Gundy said Tuesday’s practice was average, the coach was pleased with the team’s attitude and effort the rest of the week.

“Nobody got too high in the highs,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Nick Martin siad. “Nobody kept their mind on Bedlam. We moved on to the next week.

“I think we just got outplayed and outcoached. It’s one of those moments, one of those games, where you gotta get back to the drawing board, figure it out, get it fixed. Move on. That’s what we’re going to do. Time to get better, fix the mistakes.”

Fortunately, because of the way the Cowboys have played in the six games prior to Saturday, it seems likely this team is primed to bounce back. Translation: this wasn’t a falling-off-the-cliff moment like the 48-0 loss at Kansas State last year. This was more anomaly than foreshadowing.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy comes on the field during a timeout in the first half of Saturday's game against Central Florida in Orlando, Fla.

“We learn from it and then we move forward,” Gundy said, echoing his comments after Bedlam. “There’s nothing we can do about this game. … Guys have gotta come back, some of them will lift tomorrow, and then Monday, they’ll work out and practice and get ready to play another game.

“The teams that we are playing in this league are pretty equal to us, so we got to be ready to play each week.”

For OSU fans looking for an umbrella in the Orlando downpour, here’s one. The Cowboys’ hopes of a Big 12 title game appearance weren’t severely damaged, though they’ve put themselves in peril with potential tiebreaker scenarios that complicate things. Yet if the Pokes can win out, at worst, they guarantee themselves a tie for second place in the league standings.

Then they’ll just have to see how the various tiebreakers shake out. But the players aren’t contemplating that future just yet.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I’m not even thinking about that right now,” junior linebacker Collin Oliver said. “Based off this loss, we have to keep going week by week. We’ve been doing that up to this point. We have to keep doing that. At this point I couldn’t care less about a Big 12 berth or whatever that means.

“I’m just trying to win this next game.”

OSU vs. Houston

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday at TDECU Stadium in Houston (ESPN2)

