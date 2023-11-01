What's the legit way to second-guess Napier and Florida's fourth-down follies? | Whitley

George W. Bush would know how Billy Napier feels these days. When he became president, it didn’t take long for Bush to encounter one of the hazards of the job.

“What’s interesting about Washington, it’s the kind of place where second-guessing has become second nature,” he said.

The phenomenon can be found in Gainesville and pretty much anywhere else people watch games. That’s because coaches will make decisions, and a lot of those decisions won’t go as hoped.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they were bad decisions.

We return now to EverBank Stadium this past Saturday, where Florida was facing college football’s weapon of mass destruction, the Georgia Bulldogs. Napier’s been second-guessed/critiqued/blasted because he went for it on a fourth-down play.

That’s appropriate. Napier’s been second-guessing himself.

Florida was at its own 34-yard-line and trailed 10-7 in the first quarter. A half-decent punt would have made the Bulldogs at least have to work for a score. That certainly would have been better than giving them momentum and a short field.

“That’s what keeps you up at night,” Napier said.

He’s been questioning the decision to go for it, but he’s had no such qualms about the actual call. A tricked-up snap through Graham Mertz’s legs to Trevor Etienne, who was supposed to throw a short pass to Ricky Pearsall.

I’m not necessarily defending the call, and everyone who’s labeled it Fourth-and-Dumb II. I just think the rationale many fans use in these situations is flawed.

“Ultimately, you get judged on the outcome of those decisions,” Napier said.

It’s called consequentialism, an ethical theory that says a decision is good or bad based on whether it has the desired result. Most sports fans are consequentialists, rarely granting that a bad outcome came from a good decision.

Maybe the biggest exception to that came almost 40 years ago in the final minute of the Orange Bowl. Top-ranked Nebraska trailed Miami 31-30 after scoring a touchdown.

A tie likely would have given the Cornhuskers the national championship, but Tom Osborne went for a two-point conversion. It failed, but Osborne was widely lauded for making a gutsy – and right – call.

Most of the time, the result determines the reaction. When Florida failed to get that first down, the play was immediately cast into the bonehead category.

To recap, the Gators needed only a yard. Mertz lined up in the backfield then scurried behind center, making it look like a QB sneak. Pearsall went in motion, and the ball was snapped to Etienne.

He was supposed to roll left and toss a short pass to Pearsall, or maybe run if the receiver was covered. Etienne never got a chance to make that decision, since Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon bolted in and tackled him for a three-yard loss.

Why the razzle-dazzle-fizzle? Why not just sneak it? What was Napier thinking?

That, I don’t know. But I’m certain he spent far more time studying Georgia’s short-yardage defense than most fans did.

A similar play worked for a two-point conversion in UF’s previous game against South Carolina. All any team can do is scout up the opponent, design the best play, practice, practice, practice, then send it in and presume it will be properly executed.

“Sometimes the ball bounces your way,” Napier said. “Sometimes it doesn’t.”

In this case, the snap was too high. Etienne caught it in front of his face, instantaneously alerting Georgia’s linebackers and defensive backs that it wasn’t a quarterback sneak.

And if a blocker had picked up Mondon, Etienne would have had more time and space to operate as designed. The play might well have worked. Consequentialism would have deemed it a good call, right?

Right. And wrong.

You can’t say it was the decision simply because it worked, but a bad decision because it didn’t. It was one or other before the play was ever sent in, but critics like to have it both ways.

Napier recalled last year’s game against Utah. The Gators had two crucial 4th-and-two plays. They went for it both times, made it and kept touchdown drives alive.

A discouraging word was never heard.

“When it works, everybody pats you on the back,” Napier said. “When it doesn’t work, they throw you in the trash. It is what it is.”

It is life as a high-profile decision maker. It comes with sleepless nights and second guessing, which is okay.

When you mess up, there should be consequences. They just shouldn’t be based on consequentialism.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

