What's Left? Top 10 Remaining UFAs

The best free agents have been scooped up at this point, but what remains is more than just scraps. Some significant difference makers and intriguing bargain bin options are still on the market. Under other circumstances, some of these players might have even been scooped up by now, but the stagnant cap and teams internal budgets will likely lead to them agreeing to short-term deals in the hope that they’ll do better in the 2021 free agent market when the pandemic is hopefully behind us and some degree of normalcy has returned to the world, including the NHL.

Let’s take a look at the 10 best unrestricted free agents still on the market and discuss where they might end up.

1) Mike Hoffman

At this point, Mike Hoffman is by far the best forward left on the market. He’s recorded over 55 points in each of his last five campaigns and set a career-high in 2018-19 with 70 points. To give some perspective to how good he’s been, Hoffman is tied with Patrice Bergeron for 16th place in goals scored (169) dating back to 2014-15. That’s the caliber of player who still can be scooped up.

Mike Hoffman’s agent recently told The Athletic that his client is willing to sign a one-year deal and there are five or six teams with serious interest in his services. If he does end up with a one-year deal, then he needs it to be on a team that obviously has cap space – or is at least in a position to clear up room – and would put him in a great opportunity to succeed so that he would be in a strong negotiating position next summer. It’s not unlike how Taylor Hall signing with the Buffalo Sabres might be confusing until you consider that he’s expected to be sharing the ice with Jack Eichel and that could lead to Hall having one of the best seasons of his career. So what team might be similarly good for Hoffman?

One possible answer is actually the Florida Panthers. He knows what to expect there and what his situation would be. Maybe one more campaign with the Panthers before re-evaluating things after next season would work out for both sides. The Boston Bruins are another potential destination. They haven’t had the best of offseasons, so they’d likely love to make a splash by inking Hoffman. On top of that, Boston will potentially start the season with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand both on the sidelines after undergoing surgery, so Hoffman would likely begin the campaign on the Bruins’ top line before potentially settling into a second-line role once they’re healthy. Columbus and Nashville have also been brought up as potential destinations for Hoffman, but those teams might not be as good for him if the goal is to maximize the number of points he can put forward and showcase his talents ahead of signing a bigger contract.

2) Sami Vatanen

Although Sami Vatanen isn’t an exciting option in fantasy circles, he is nevertheless a top-four or even top pairing defenseman that’s available for the taking. Over the last six seasons, he’s averaged at least 21 minutes in every single campaign. That speaks to the level of trust that the Anaheim Ducks and then new Jersey Devils had in him. He’s not an offensive juggernaut by any stretch of the imagination, but he does contribute with the puck, he blocks shots, and he’s sound defensively. His lengthy injury history, some of it rather recent, is probably his biggest drawback.

One interesting destination for him would be Buffalo if the Sabres want to double down on this season after securing Hall. Adding Vatanen to a defensive core that already includes Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, and Rasmus Dahlin would help solidify their top-four. Buffalo still has the cap flexibility to make it happen, especially if Vatanen, like others on this list, ends up with a one-year deal. Boston is another team that could be in the market for a blueliner after losing Torey Krug as an unrestricted free agent.

3) Mikael Granlund

Mikael Granlund was limited to 17 goals and 30 points in 63 games last season, but he had 63 goals and 190 points in 237 contests from 2016-17 through 2018-19. It wouldn’t be surprising if teams were interested in offering him a one-year deal in the hopes of reaping the rewards of a bounce back campaign from him.

