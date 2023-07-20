What's the key to winning close games in the SEC? Rebel opponents at SEC Media Days weigh in

Jul. 19—NASHVILLE — Not all close games are created equal. Ole Miss' 2022 campaign is proof of that concept.

The Rebels (8-5, 4-4- SEC) played in their share of tight games a season ago; some went their way while some did not. In Ole Miss' 2021 Sugar Bowl season, the Rebels went 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or less. In 2022, the Rebels were 3-2 in such games, losing the final two contests to Alabama and Mississippi State.

Ole Miss started its 2022 campaign 7-0 and was made it all the way to No. 7 in the AP Poll. From there Ole Miss lost five of six overall — including four-straight — to finish off the season.

Some games weren't ultimately decided by tight final margins — Arkansas and LSU beat the Rebels by a combined 40 points — but there were moments in those games where the pendulum almost swung in the Rebels' favor.

The key to winning close games — the ones where the result truly hangs in the balance —is rallying as a collective unit so the moment doesn't get the best of you, Alabama star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry said.

"Just being together," McKinstry said. "Being there for each other when things get tough."

The Rebels won their first close game of the season against Tulsa in the fourth week of the season, a 35-27 affair that the Rebels led by 18 at halftime. The Golden Hurricane accounted for all 10 points scored in the second half.

In Week 5, Ole Miss defeated No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 in Oxford for homecoming in a game that was a nail biter until the game's waning seconds. The Wildcats make it all the way inside the Ole Miss 7-yard-line by way of a 51-yard catch-and-run from Barion Brown with less than two minutes to play.

A strip-sack fumble of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis iced the game, his second of two costly fourth-quarter fumbles. The Wildcats appeared to score the go-ahead touchdown during the final drive, but it was called back due to an illegal motion.

For defensive lineman Octavius Oxendine, the biggest takeaway from the heartbreaking loss was dealing with faster-paced offenses. Ole Miss was 7 of 14 on third-down tries in the game and ran for 186 yards.

"Definitely just being able to deal with that tempo. A lot of teams right now in the SEC have a good tempo ... They're able to sling the ball. You have to stop them on first down, things like that," Oxendine said. "That's definitely something that, as a defense, we have to go into the game thinking more about stopping them on first down, slowing them down. Slowing them down on third down, stopping all the third-down conversions. Things like that. Whenever we can get a positive, we need that positive."

Despite the lopsided 45-20 final score in Baton Rouge, the Rebels actually led LSU 20-17 at halftime and were on the verge of retaking the lead in the third quarter before a Jaxson Dart interception in the end zone changed the tides of the game for good. The Tigers scored the final 28 points of the game and gave the Rebels their first loss of the season.

The Rebels led No. 9 Alabama 17-14 at halftime and the teams were tied at 24 after three quarters. A pair of Will Reichard field goals were all the Crimson Tide got in the fourth quarter and, following a huge run from Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins, the Rebels looked to be in position to win the game with the ball at the Alabama 14-yard-line. A Dart run for no yards and a sack put the Rebels in fourth-and-20, and Dart's final pass to Jonathan Mingo fell incomplete in the end zone.

Ole Miss outgained Alabama 403-317 in the game, but the Rebels had 144 of those yards over the final two quarters.

"Just capitalizing in the fourth quarter," Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner said. "The defense came to play in the fourth quarter."

Arkansas led the Rebels by 38 in Fayetteville, Arkansas after three quarters. Ole Miss then exploded for 21-straight points in the fourth to make things interesting in a 42-27 final. The Rebels outgained the Razorbacks 211-11 in the fourth quarter, which included 186 yards rushing. Judkins and Zach Evans each ran for 200 yards in the loss.

"Man, it was a shootout, that's for sure. High-scoring game which, on the defensive side of the ball, that's something we don't want," Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson said. "At the end of the game, I remember (defensive line coach) Coach (Deke) Adams coming up to us like, 'We won the game. That's the main goal, is to win the games. (But) we can't allow a team to rush 400 yards on us.' ...

"That's one thing we plan on going into this year with is just, making sure we stop the run, we play a good brand of football and not allow a team to score that many points."

In that type of game, running back Raheim Sanders said, context matters. But even when you comfortably win by 15, there are still things to be cognizant of going forward to make sure such a matchup doesn't go south at some other point.

"I feel like when it comes down to, it's the situation of it," Sanders, who ran for 238 yards in the game, said. "I feel like it's not always about the good moments, it's always how you react to the bad moments, and it's all about coming back to the bad moments and fixing the bad moments so we can get the W."

