What's the key to Arizona's success? | Inside Pac-12 Hoops with Tommy Lloyd

ABC News

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on 10 people wanted in connection with vandalizing the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary in Atlanta. The bureau's Atlanta field office said a member or members of the group vandalized the church on July 3 by spray painting "if abortions aren't safe neither are you" on the side of the church. The vandalism happened days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade, which offered a constitutional right to an abortion.