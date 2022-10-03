What's interim coach Jim Leonhard's plan for Wisconsin's struggling offense?

MADISON – Not long after he was named Wisconsin’s interim head football coach, Jim Leonhard was asked if he would continue to call the defensive plays.

Leonhard, UW’s defensive coordinator since 2017, said Sunday night he hadn’t made that decision.

“Haven’t had enough time to settle in as far as how this thing is going to play out the remainder of the season,” he said.

Outside linebackers coach Bobby April, who has been on UW’s staff since 2018 and is respected for his work, could call the plays.

Another option is inside linebackers coach Mark D’Onofrio. He has been a defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami and Houston but didn’t join UW’s staff until June.

Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) and defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (10) tackle Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen on Saturday, a day the Illini held the Badgers to 21 rushing yards on 16 carries.

No matter what Leonhard decides, he made it clear he plans to be involved in game-planning this week as UW (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) prepares to play Saturday at Northwestern (1-4, 1-1).

Another intriguing question is this: As interim head coach, will Leonhard want to see any changes from offensive coordinator Bobby Engram?

UW is averaging 29.8 points per game in all games, but in league play the number is just 15.5. The latter is the No. 12 mark in the league.

The Badgers scored a total of 14 points in the second half of losses to Washington State, Ohio State and Illinois on a combined 14 possessions. Both scores came in the fourth quarter of the 52-21 loss to the Buckeyes.

UW backs gained a combined 21 yards on 16 carries in the loss to Illinois, an average of 1.3 yards per carry.

The Badgers are averaging 169.8 rushing yards per game, the No. 9 mark in the league.

UW’s defense has struggled in each of the last two games but the offense stayed on the field long enough or scored enough points.

Engram, who was hired by Chryst, is in his first season as a coordinator.

UW officials announced Monday afternoon that Leonhard would meet with reporters Tuesday morning but that Engram would not be made available this week.

According to a source, Leonhard continues to mull how gameday responsibilities will be handled by the staff.

“We’re going to get our guys ready to play,” Leonhard said, “and we’re going to go out there and put a good product on the field on Saturday because our guys understand the importance of this game.”

