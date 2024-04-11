What's happening Thursday, April 11

Apr. 10—Thursday, April 11

8 a.m. — Tee Off for the Troops, the inaugural golf tournament benefiting the Blue Star Mothers OK20's efforts. Contact Penni Holmes 918-805-9487 or Sherri Scarpa 918-688-6644.

6:30 p.m. — Claremore High School baseball invites all military personnel to a home game at Legion Field, corner of Blue Starr and Sioux. Free admission for those who serve or have served. Special pre-game ceremony honoring all veterans.

7 p.m. — Donkey Basketball for the benefit of the Rogers County Adult Day Center, Mobra Gym, Claremore High School. Watch Claremore Fire Fighters vs. County Law Enforcement and Claremore High School vs. RSU Hillcats. Tickets $10 each; available at the door or in advance from the RCADC office, 2223 North 88.