What's happening at PGA? Xander Schauffele cards fourth 62 in major history, his second
Xander Schauffele is on fire early – like really on fire – at Valhalla.
Schauffele birdied eight of his first 14 holes before wrapping up a 9-under 62, the fourth 62 in major championship history – and Schauffele's second.
Here are the three other instances of major 62s (no player has shot 61 or better):
Branden Grace, 2017 Open
Rickie Fowler, 2023 U.S. Open
Xander Schauffele, 2023 U.S. Open
When Schauffele finished, he had Tony Finau as his closest competitor, at 6 under, three shots back. Rory McIlroy was another shot back, at 5 under.
Xander Schauffele is on
And it's a tap in for the 3-shot lead!#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/gvivxfLwS7
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024
Jordan Spieth, Cam Smith and Max Homa were all at 3 under. Spieth, who can complete the career Grand Slam this week, birdied four of his first nine holes to turn in 3 under.
And reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka was 1 under.