What's happening at PGA? Xander Schauffele cards fourth 62 in major history, his second

What's happening at PGA? Xander Schauffele cards fourth 62 in major history, his second

Xander Schauffele is on fire early – like really on fire – at Valhalla.

Schauffele birdied eight of his first 14 holes before wrapping up a 9-under 62, the fourth 62 in major championship history – and Schauffele's second.

Here are the three other instances of major 62s (no player has shot 61 or better):

  • Branden Grace, 2017 Open

  • Rickie Fowler, 2023 U.S. Open

  • Xander Schauffele, 2023 U.S. Open

When Schauffele finished, he had Tony Finau as his closest competitor, at 6 under, three shots back. Rory McIlroy was another shot back, at 5 under.

Jordan Spieth, Cam Smith and Max Homa were all at 3 under. Spieth, who can complete the career Grand Slam this week, birdied four of his first nine holes to turn in 3 under.

And reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka was 1 under.