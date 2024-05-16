What's happening at PGA? Xander Schauffele cards fourth 62 in major history, his second

What's happening at PGA? Xander Schauffele cards fourth 62 in major history, his second

Xander Schauffele is on fire early – like really on fire – at Valhalla.

Schauffele birdied eight of his first 14 holes before wrapping up a 9-under 62, the fourth 62 in major championship history – and Schauffele's second.

Here are the three other instances of major 62s (no player has shot 61 or better):



Branden Grace, 2017 Open

Rickie Fowler, 2023 U.S. Open

Xander Schauffele, 2023 U.S. Open

When Schauffele finished, he had Tony Finau as his closest competitor, at 6 under, three shots back. Rory McIlroy was another shot back, at 5 under.

Xander Schauffele is on



And it's a tap in for the 3-shot lead!#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/gvivxfLwS7 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

Jordan Spieth, Cam Smith and Max Homa were all at 3 under. Spieth, who can complete the career Grand Slam this week, birdied four of his first nine holes to turn in 3 under.

And reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka was 1 under.