What's gone wrong at Rangers?

At the end of February, Rangers solidified their title credentials by thumping in-form Hearts at Ibrox before grinding out a gutsy win at Rugby Park - a venue that has haunted them in recent years.

Six weeks later, their hopes of lifting the Premiership have been seriously dented, perhaps beyond repair.

Having won just once in their last five league outings, the wheels have seemingly come off when it matters most and Rangers trail leaders Celtic by three points with five post-split fixtures to come. But what's gone wrong?

The top-flight's meanest defence has been bullied in recent weeks. Rangers have conceded nine goals in this rotten run of five games, the same tally as in the previous 21 since Philippe Clement's arrival in October.

That's with a clean sheet in their abject draw at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

The travelling support could scarcely believe what they were seeing in Dundee. Five-yard passes seemed beyond the visitors. There was a worrying lack of urgency or guile.

In the view of Sportsound pundit Rory Loy, it could point to a familiar story of Rangers' failure to rise to the occasion.

"I don't think that Rangers have dealt well with the pressure," the former Ibrox striker said.

"Some of their stalwarts, [James] Tavernier, [Connor] Goldson, [John] Lundstram, have been in this position before and they don't react well to it. They can't seem to handle it."

Clement has consistently tinkered with his starting line-up since arriving in Govan, but in recent weeks his decisions have been drawing confusion from the support.

The plummeting performance on the pitch has been equally bemusing. The defence has dropped off dramatically. Lundstram has gone from rejuvenated to ragged.

In forward areas, Cyriel Dessers continues to frustrate, Abdallah Sima is still getting up to speed and Fabio Silva flatters to deceive.

The Belgian boss may be defending his players publicly, but behind closed doors, the need for an overhaul in the summer may never have been more stark.

Joshua Barrie, editor of the Rangers Review, told BBC Scotland: "They had got themselves back into the title race, they were winning games they hadn't beforehand.

"It felt like this mentality that had evaded them in previous season had turned up under Clement.

"It's important to caveat it with the fact Clement has overachieved since he arrived. He's performed above expectation, perhaps this is just expectation catching up with him. The players look tired and are hitting a bad run of form at the worst time."