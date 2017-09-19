What's going wrong with the Giants offense?
The "Good Morning Football" crew recaps the Lions vs. Giants Week 2 matchup.
The "Good Morning Football" crew recaps the Lions vs. Giants Week 2 matchup.
Anonymous: He struggled with is sexuality, had a previous suicide attempts, left three suicide notes, called the cops himself and said he was armed, brandished a weapon and then attacked the cops. A clear case of suicide by cop. But as usual the liberals will ignore the facts, create outrage over something and start a riot.
1.8k