What's going well for Tennessee basketball heading into SEC play? Start with Zakai Zeigler

In the final nonconference game, Rick Barnes got something he has wanted from Tennessee basketball for the first two months.

The Vols coach got a near-complete game from his team against Norfolk State on Tuesday before it begins SEC play against No. 19 Ole Miss.

"We played well tonight — we really did," Barnes said. "In terms of maybe as close to a complete game overall."

That's promising for the No. 5 Vols, who ended a grueling nonconference slate 10-3 before hosting the Rebels (13-0) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Here's what's going well for Tennessee before conference play:

Zakai Zeigler has been stellar since Maui Invitational

Zakai Zeigler says he isn't sure if he is 100% back from ACL surgery in February. He sure looks like it and if he isn't, then look out as conference play gets going.

“He is getting better and better," Barnes said.

The junior point guard struggled in his early games after returning for the season opener on Nov. 6. Since UT got back from the Maui Invitational, Zeigler has been on a tear. He is averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals in the past seven games. He is shooting 40.5% on 3-pointers and has a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Zeigler was superb against N.C. State on Dec. 16 with 20 points and eight assists. He had 17 points, four assists, four steals and five 3-pointers in Tennessee's 87-50 win against Norfolk State.

"You look at it, he's starting to see the game in a great way, helping his teammates get better," Barnes said.

Tennessee has the weapons to get it done on any given night

Josiah-Jordan James had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists against Norfolk State. It was a well-rounded outing, but that has been the expectation for James as a fifth-year senior. He has been at his best.

Dalton Knecht looked like himself again with 15 points Tuesday. He indicated his ankle, which he hurt at North Carolina on Nov. 29, benefited from the holiday break. Zeigler is playing elite basketball. Santiago Vescovi is as steady a player as UT has.

The combination of Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka has been effective.

All that to say, Tennessee has shown it has a lot more players capable of stepping up than it has in the past. That paired with the high-level defense that hasn't dropped off gives UT a shot for a fun 18-game SEC slate.

The Vols are battle tested and Rick Barnes liked the schedule

Barnes had one regret about UT's nonconference schedule, but it was out of his control. The Vols played at North Carolina in the SEC/ACC Challenge after returning from Maui. ESPN announced those matchups in June.

HISTORY: Santiago Vescovi joins rare SEC group with 400th career assist for Tennessee basketball

The rest? Barnes loved what UT did to prepare for SEC play. It played seven games against power-conference opponents. It lost three games all to top-10 teams. But it also faced styles of play it wanted to see, including a punishing matchup with Tarleton State and a hard-driving Norfolk State team.

"We really searched out to get quality teams," Barrnes said.

Barnes credited assistant coach Gregg Polinsky for his work in setting up the schedule, especially with the games against teams outside of power conferences.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Tennessee basketball is doing well going into SEC play