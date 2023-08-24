What's going on with Trey Lance? Fred Warner doesn't know

With 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan not talking to reporters on the day that it became clear Trey Lance lands at No. 3 — at best — on the depth chart, linebacker Fred Warner got the short straw.

And when it was time for Warner to speak with reporters, he was candid about the limits of his knowledge.

"Honestly, I don’t know much about the situation," Warner said. "Like, complete honesty, I came out to practice, I saw there was only three quarterbacks out there. Trey's not out there. So, I mean, I'm trying to ask around what's going on. There's not a clear answer right now. Obviously, I love Trey. I don't know what's going on with him right now or what's gonna be next."

So the reporters don't know, the fans don't know, and the players don't know.

The head coach and the front office surely do. And it feels like they're looking for someone to offer something for Lance. By not having him on the practice field, the 49ers are most likely ensuring he doesn't get injured when he's literally got one foot out the door.