What's going on with Rams? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses the Los Angeles Rams after their Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Niners are favored at home, but the public is going the other way.
Coach Sean McVay talks about Rams milestones reached in L.A.'s game against the Cardinals, and playing the rival 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books. Here's a look at FSU players and how they performed in week 4 as well as this season.RB Cam Akers (Rams): Eight carries for 13 yards in loss to San Francisco.
Rams fall short in multiple areas in 24-9 loss to San Francisco 49ers. Matthew Stafford's interceptions, the most in the league, remain a concern.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor who ran on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had a little fun with a bizarre scene in 49ers-Rams that resulted in Bobby Wagner laying out a protester on the field.
In the first quarter of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Jeff Wilson Jr. showed off his wheels.
