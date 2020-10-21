What's going on with Patriots WR Julian Edelman? Albert Breer weighs in

What's going on with Julian Edelman? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The post-Tom Brady era hasn't been kind to Julian Edelman so far.

Through the first five games of the 2020 season, Edelman simply hasn't been his usual productive self. A two-catch, eight-yard performance in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos only added to the lingering concerns about the three-time Super Bowl champion.

So what exactly is going on with Edelman? Albert Breer of The MMQB weighed in on the 34-year-old's struggles on Boston Sports Tonight (video above).

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if there was [an injury]. I think part of it is just wear and tear," Breer said. "This guy's been a warrior for you. Thirty-four years old, 12 years of punishment in the NFL on that body. There's a reason why so many slot receivers wind up having concussion issues, wind up getting beat up. They're little guys running around in a land of giants where the linebackers and safeties are.

"So I think there was always going to be this point Julian Edelman was going to get to, where eventually all the wear and tear was going to get to him. I think maybe he's there now."

Edelman has been a regular on the Patriots injury report this year, so there definitely is a chance his lack of productivity could be due to him being banged up.

But, as Breer notes, the lack of on-field chemistry with new Patriots QB Cam Newton has been evident.

"I just don't know that he fits Cam [Newton] as a quarterback that well," Breer said. "Cam's typically worked with taller, longer weapons. He doesn't put the ball in tight spots the same way Tom Brady did. I think there's probably a little bit of that too where stylistically Julian Edelman is not the same fit for Cam Newton as he was for Tom Brady."

Edelman will look to bounce back when the Patriots take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.