What's going on with Patriots right now? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the quarterback situation in New England.
Dennis Allen's version of the New Orleans Saints has stumbled out of the gates. How will do they do after their post-Thursday game mini-bye? Game-by-game predictions:
The Broncos have fielded calls on a potential trade for Chubb. The Cardinals should be in on that.
Winning in the NFL isn't easy and few know that better than Adoree' Jackson and his New York Giants teammates.
The Patriots head coach gave some insight on his decision -- while keeping New England's starter in the future a mystery.
The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night
A look at how former Vols performed in Week 7 of the NFL season.
Here are four main takeaways from the Patriots' brutal primetime defeat
On Saturday, the Broncos made it known to the world that quarterback Russell Wilson would miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. That same day, the Patriots created a maximum mystery regarding whether starter Mac Jones would return, or whether rookie Bailey Zappe would get another start. The Patriots revealed only that Jones was “limited” [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick insists Mac Jones' performance in Monday night's loss to the Bears was not the reason for him being benched in favor of Bailey Zappe.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide. The move wasn’t flagged. It looked a lot like the move former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once made when sliding during [more]
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
Is this a sign of things to come with NFL officiating?
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.