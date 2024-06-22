What's going to happen with top 3 picks in 2024 NBA Draft

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Brooklyn

With five days to go before the NBA draft, we usually have a very good idea of what will happen at the top of the board. A year ago we knew Victor Wembanyama was going first to the Spurs, and while there was a lot of discussion about the order it was pretty clear Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson would go in the next two slots.

This year, there is no such clarity.

Here is where things stand with the top three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Hawks GM Landry Fields said he plans to hold on to the top pick — "The more that we uncover, like we go, great, I'm glad we have No. 1. I keep joking around like I'm not giving it back." — but in the same breath admits that his phone "continuously rings" with other GM's calling about that pick. League sources told NBC Sports the Hawks are still taking those calls — this isn't like a year ago when the Spurs laughed then hung up on any inquiries — although it will take a massive offer to get the top pick out of Atlanta.

While there have been Donovan Clingan rumors, if the Hawks keep the pick they likely will select Zaccharie Risacher out of France, the 6'8" high-upside wing on the top of most draft boards. The fact that I just wrote "likely will select" says everything you need to know about this draft—there's no confidence that anyone really knows what is going to happen (even Landry Fields). However, even if a team trades for the top pick, it's likely to get a shot at Risacher, a 6'8" player who looks to be a prototypical NBA wing, who is a good on-ball defender, has a quality jump shot, and performed well at EuroCup and other high-level European competitions.

Risacher to the Hawks is the most likely outcome at No. 1, but nothing is certain.

If there is a sure thing in the top 3, it's that French center Alex Sarr goes to the Wizards at No. 2. Don't take my word for it, this is ESPN's draft guru Jonathan Givony speaking on Sports Center Friday: "I think No. 2 is pretty much a lock to be Alex Sarr to Washington." That's the consensus of other draft experts as well.

This is a high-floor pick for the Wizards, it's easy to see how the 7'1" Sarr fits in the modern NBA game — he is a quality, high-flying rim-protector who can switch out on the perimeter and hold up against smaller players. The challenge is Sarr's offense is a work in progress, he has strong potential as a guy who can set a big pick, roll to the rim or pop out for 3, but he needs a lot of polish and development to get there. That said, he's got a role in the NBA and for a retooling (rebuilding?) Wizards team this is a good pick.

Houston has actively been trying to trade this pick since the minute the Draft Lottery ping-pong balls stopped bouncing. There remains serious interest in this pick from teams who want to draft Donovan Clingan, the UConn center who can walk in the door tomorrow and give an NBA team solid backup center minutes (his ceiling is not as high as other players, but in an unpredictable draft Clingan is as close to a sure thing as is out there). Do not bet on the Rockets using this draft pick, they want to win games and push for the postseason, not develop another young player.

If Houston ends up keeping this pick, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard reportedly is the Rockets' guy. Sheppard is as good a shooter as there is in the draft — 52.5% from 3 for the Wildcats — plus he was a disruptive force on defense, averaging 2.5 steals a game. If the Rockets don't take him Sheppard isn't going to fall far, teams know better than to pass up on good shooting.