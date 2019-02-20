What's going on with Giants' Landon Collins? Conflicting reports lead to questions

Shalise Manza Young
Yahoo Sports

Conflicting reports on Wednesday afternoon created a bit of confusion about the status of New York Giants safety Landon Collins.

A second-round pick in 2015, Collins has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last three years and was a first-team All-Pro pick in 2016. But he’s played out his four-year rookie contract, and doesn’t yet have a contract extension.

Collins is a candidate to get the franchise tag, which he’s said he doesn’t want, preferring a multi-year deal instead.

Report 1: Collins cleans out his locker

Conflicting reports on Wednesday created some confusion around New York Giants safety Landon Collins. (AP)
With that information as a backdrop, it was a bit confusing to see this tweet from ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Wednesday afternoon:


Anderson reported that Collins “cleaned out his locker” at the Giants’ team facility, and that he also said goodbye to teammates, coaches and trainers.

Report 2: Collins didn’t clean out his locker

About 40 minutes after Anderson’s report, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported the opposite:


Collins’ locker “remains full of stuff,” Vacchiano wrote, adding that the Giants haven’t yet told Collins whether they intend to use the franchise tag on him.

In a second tweet, Vacchiano wrote a different source told him there’s “nothing new” when it comes to New York and Collins.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added a bit more context, tweeting that Collins did take personal items from his stall because he doesn’t expect to be at the facility for a while.

Tweet 3: Collins adds a confusing message

Collins is aware, to some extent, of what’s being reported about him. After one longtime New York beat writer, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, tweeted that Collins has not cleaned out his locker, Collins replied, “The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need.”


But did he just pick up some favorite items for an upcoming vacation? Or did he leave behind items that he’d like to see go in a trash bin?

As with other players, Collins could be franchise tagged against his wishes, but the Giants could use it as a placeholder to give the two sides more time to hammer out a contract.

