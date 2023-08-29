What's in future for Big Ten?

Aug. 29—It's not Woody and Bo's Big Ten anymore.

It was the ultimate college football stunner when USC and UCLA announced they were joining the Big Ten last summer.

When the Big Ten added the two most attractive remaining members of the Pac-12, Oregon and Washington, this summer and the Pac-12 imploded, it was another shock.

So, what might be in the future for the Big Ten? Here are a few predictions.

2024 — The Big Ten will make a behind the scenes approach to ask if Notre Dame is interested in becoming its nineteenth team. Notre Dame will say, "No, thanks."

2024 — With the arrival of a 12-team College Football Playoff the Big Ten will annually get three or more teams in the playoffs. But none of them will be named Rutgers.

2025 — The Rose Bowl will retire the title "Granddaddy of Them All" and introduce its new promotional slogan for the new reality it faces: "Hey, at least we've still got the sunset on the mountains."

2027 — The Big Ten will make a behind the scenes approach to ask if Notre Dame is interested in becoming its twenty-second team. Notre Dame will say, "No, thanks."

2030 — The Big Ten will announce that it has forgotten why it ever began a 7-year investigation of Jim Harbaugh back in 2023, therefore no suspension will be imposed. Harbaugh, now the coach of the Dallas Cowboys, has no comment.

2033 — The Big Ten will defend keeping the Big Ten name even though it has many more than 10 members by pointing out it was once known as the Western Conference even though Minnesota was the member of the league whose location was the farthest west at that time.

2048 — The Big Ten will make a behind the scenes approach to ask if Notre Dame is interested in becoming its thirtieth team. Notre Dame will say, "No, thanks."