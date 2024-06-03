What's with Florida Panthers and rats? Ten bits of trivia explain wacky tradition

As South Florida sports legends go, it’s tough to top the one involving the Florida Panthers, Scott Mellanby and a rat who made the ultimate sacrifice so we could enjoy quality hockey.

It’s a story often told, especially in times like this with the Panthers going to another Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s also a story that never gets old, even though in a moment, we’ll bring you 10 facts you may have long forgotten about the best underdog tale we can call our own.

Jun 8, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toy rats are seen on the ice as Florida Panthers fans celebrate the overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

First, a summary of the basics: On Oct. 8, 1995, Mellanby saw a rat in the locker room at old Miami Arena. He one-timed it, then scored twice in a 4-3 win over Calgary. When goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck called it a “rat trick” to reporters, the rat was immortalized.

At the next home game, a fan threw a plastic rat onto the ice after a goal.

A few more followed.

Then a few hundred more.

But do you remember that …

You knew there had to be a marketing op in there …

The Panthers and Orkin made a deal for a troop dressed as exterminators to storm the ice after goals and collect the rodents so play could continue.

Naturally, the unit was called the Rat Patrol.

… and even grocery stores got in the act

South Florida supermarkets sold “rat cakes” — cupcakes with rats drawn on the frosting.

Food inspectors apparently looked the other way.

There’s a reason his parents didn’t name him Ratrick Roy

As the playoffs wore on, opposing goaltenders ducked into their goal to take cover from the barrage of rats. But during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Colorado goaltender Patrick Roy refused to budge after a goal. He stood motionless even as at least one rat struck him.

Then Roy reportedly told teammates during intermission there would be “no more rats.”

He was right. The Avalanche didn’t give up another goal that night and recorded a shutout in the triple-overtime win in Game 4.

It was even raining rats on the radio

A craze like this demands lyrical accompaniment.

Maybe you remember the song “It’s Raining Men” by a group called The Weather Girls (you’re forgiven if you don’t recall it).

Someone did a takeoff that got serious airplay on South Florida radio called “It’s Raining Rats.”

“I’m gonna let myself go, throwin’ rats here at Panthers goals. … Tall, blond, dark, lean, Florida Panthers strong and mean. … It’s raining rats, hallelujah!”

Do as I say, not as I do dept.

As the story goes, Marti Huizenga, wife of the team founder, Wayne, was among those smuggling rats to games so she could toss them.

Stunning as it now seems, it was only a few months earlier that Wayne had to assure fans that the team would not be moving out of South Florida.

And they call the NFL the ‘No Fun League’?

The following season, the NHL cracked down on rat-tossing during games. The referee was instructed to issue a delay-of-game warning to the home team, followed by a penalty if malfeasance persisted.

The Panthers countered by pointing out visiting fans might be the ones doing the tossing to sabotage the home team. The NHL was reluctant to buy it.

Which thoughtless animal is elbowing out rats for the Chinese honor this year?

According to the Chinese Zodiac, 1996 was the Year of the Rat. The odds of that happening are only one in 12.

Sorry to say this is not another Year of the Rat. Dragons are taking center stage this year. (Must be an HBO plot.)

The next Year of the Rat won’t roll around until 2034.

One rat who can’t be tossed onto the ice

In 2014, the Panthers introduced a second mascot. Of course it’s someone in a rat costume.

He’s Viktor E. Ratt (get it?).

To the best of our knowledge, no one has thrown poor Viktor onto the ice.

Souvenirs? We don’t need no stinkin’ souvenirs!

On the 20th anniversary of the Year of the Rat, the Panthers gave away 10,000 rats before a game against New Jersey. Since these were “commemorative” rats, the expectation was fans would want to hang onto them.

As soon as Jonathan Huberdeau scored that night, the Panthers found out otherwise.

The rat shower caused a long delay. By the time the game was over, the Panthers had served two delay-of-game penalties.

They still won 3-2.

You never want to run out of plastic rats

One hint that Panthers fans are well-equipped for this Stanley Cup run comes via Amazon.

A search for plastic rats turns up scores of listings, assuming you’re willing to forgive the fact that some technically are for mice.

It’s the fine print that catches your eye: “100+ bought in past month” or "50+."

A run on rats? Could there by any other use for them?

