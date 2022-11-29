What's your favorite one-handed catch in NFL history? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" shares their favorite one-handed catch in NFL history.
"GMFB" shares their favorite one-handed catch in NFL history.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Which Steelers stepped up and which fell flat this week?
2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of conference championship weekend
Kyle Shanahan responded to Raheem Mostert's claim that the 49ers attempted to pressure him out of having season-ending knee surgery last season.
It’s tricky this week, but here’s how you can watch or listen to the Bills vs. Patriots game Thursday night.
Here's a closer look at Eagles snap counts from their 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday night. By Dave Zangaro
One day after he was hired, the Badgers new football coach addressed a variety of topics surrounding the team.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
Michigan State was fined $100,000 for its role in the tunnel incident in Ann Arbor last month. The “grown-ups,” Tom Izzo said, aren’t being blamed enough.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.
One week ago, Jets players were saying the offense is "sorry" and liking tweets critical of Wilson. The mood has flipped thanks to their new starting QB, who doesn't figure to hand the job back anytime soon.