What's your favorite NFL nickname of all-time? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what their favorite NFL nickname of all-time is. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A look at the seven toughest games on the Titans' 2022 schedule.
Trading one in-limbo QB for another would be interesting but seems unlikely:
OSU came into Monday’s action needing one win in two possible games to secure the program’s first-ever spot in the WCWS championship series against Bedlam rival and Oklahoma.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty has publicly called out the Tampa Bay Rays players who opted out of wearing an LGBTQ Pride Month logo during a game. “Absolute joke,” Flaherty wrote in a tweet on Sunday, quoting a tweet from TMZ Sports on the matter. Flaherty’s response came after Rays pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen…
Peyton Manning is one of the most respected people in NFL circles, and he ended his playing career with a Super Bowl victory as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, so it’s unsurprising that the next owner of the Broncos would like to have Manning involved in the team. And while we don’t know who the next [more]
“It’s good to see you in that Silver and Black. Oooo!”
This would certainly change the direction of the team.
Phil Mickelson will compete in the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series this week, the six-time major winner has confirmed.
Perhaps the most significant development from Monday in the Deshaun Watson situation was no development at all. Specifically, the lack of a response from Watson’s team to the 24th lawsuit could end up creating significant consequences for Watson with the league and/or the team. Attorney Rusty Hardin issued a statement on Monday indicating that he’s [more]
UCLA center fielder Maya Brady homered twice against top-ranked Oklahoma as Bruins beat the Sooners in Game 1 of the WCWS semifinals.
Fowler still has a chance to earn first alternate status if he were to win at least a 7-for-1 playoff when play resumes or if leader Sean Jacklin falters.
The New York Giants will conduct their mandatory three-day minicamp this week, and here are seven things to keep an eye on.
Dak Prescott hits Chris Simms' Top 40, ranking the defensive starters, and several Cowboys notables represent at a memorial for Gary Brown. | From @ToddBrock24f7
What might the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like? It's our predicted best guess on the first football Coaches Poll of the season.
Sean McVay got married over the weekend and Peter Schrager has all the details, from the star-studded guest list to the food spread
Do Cleveland believe more than 20 women are lying? It’s something that the team that handed him the richest contract in NFL history has yet to answer
Billionaire Robson Walton appears to be the winning bidder for ownership of the Denver Broncos franchise, according to a report in Forbes.
Matchups for the NCAA baseball super regionals were set Monday night after No. 2 national seed Stanford, No. 3 Oregon State, No. 8 East Carolina and eight other teams won regionals. The best-of-three super regionals begin Friday and Saturday and will determine the field for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 17.
In a story by the Washington Post, Greg Norman discusses Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Bobby Wagner were among those to react to Aaron Donald's massive new contract with the Rams