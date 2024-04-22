What's your favorite Kentucky Derby memory? Readers share theirs ahead of 150th running

The Courier Journal asked readers for their favorite Kentucky Derby memories ahead of the 150th Run for the Roses.

They delivered.

The following is a collection of their most-cherished moments from the first Saturday in May.

Here's to 150 more years of good times at Churchill Downs — or wherever you enjoy "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

Barbar LaPierre

Authentic, with John Velazquez aboard, wins the 2020 Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 with a small audience of onlookers. The race was delayed from its normal date on the first Saturday in May because of the pandemic.

"I sat on a horse before I could walk. Ever since I saw my first Derby on TV (during the early 1950s), I had dreamed of owning a Derby horse. Fast forward to 2020 — I had a chance to make that dream a reality.

"I purchased one share of Authentic from MyRacehorse.com. My son didn't share my enthusiasm. In fact, he thought I was a bit tetched — until Authentic won (Derby 146) and my dream became a reality."

Nancy Mulkins

Cannonade, with jockey Angel Cordero Jr. aboard, wins the 1974 Kentucky Derby.

"My best memory was from the 100th Derby (in 1974). I attended with my mother, my dad and a neighbor.

"We entered Churchill through the clubhouse. We went through the tunnel to the first turn. We sat on the grassy area around the first turn. That area is no longer available. It now has expensive seats there.

"Right after the Derby ended, a streaker ran from the infield, climbed a fence and got onto the track right in front of where we were sitting. Cannonade won the Derby. We had a great day and met some very nice folks from Detroit, who were sitting by us and had come on a bus tour to the Derby."

Kevin McGarry

A young man dives in the mud on a rainy day during the 1984 Kentucky Derby.

"My favorite memory was my fourth Derby, in 1984. I was a senior at Kentucky; and my fraternity brothers and a few friends were planning to hit the infield for another raucous celebration. This time, my roommate, Troy, happened to be the son of the guy in charge of paddock security at Churchill Downs.

"Troy told us a couple weeks out that his dad, Ed, could perhaps get us into the big event with all of our coolers, etc. for free. FREE?? With our coolers?? This seemed too good to be true, even with his connection, and we were all skeptical of this pipe-dream scheme that he had presented to us. Nevertheless, we were going with it. We were poor college kids and had nothing to lose.

"Our marching orders were clear. At 7 a.m., we were to arrive at the backside gate in two cars. There, we were to tell a staffer that we were Ed Jones' group and they would let us in to park. From there, we were to get all of our stuff and, in a single file, go through the entrance to the track and walk clockwise against the outside rail over to the finish line, where Mr. Jones would meet us. Derby morning came, and we were ready for it.

"We had all the booze and food we could carry — for ourselves and about everyone else we knew who was going to the track that day. There were about 20 of us; 14 packed into a van and another six in a car. We pulled up to the backside gate, still doubtful that this was really going to work, and in we went. We parked, gathered our coolers and went onto the track. That's when the first loud voices came our way.

"'What in the hell are you doing?' shouted some of the outriders. 'Get the (expletive) off the track!' But we kept moving.

"It seemed like forever to get to the other side. The coolers were heavy; our hearts were pounding. But we made it over to the finish line, where we were met by a team of security personnel — also screaming at us.

"Just then, Ed Jones walked up. (A member of the security team) said, 'Who the hell are you?' Ed responded, 'I'm Ed Jones; you work for me!'

"Ed led us across the track and into the infield, right near the winner's circle. We rejoiced like we had just hit a superfecta! More than 40 Derby attendances later, that will always be my favorite."

Jane Wade

Secretariat poses for photos in the winner’s circle after his victory in the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

"Fifty-one years ago, we got married on Derby Day and were driving down Interstate 65 listening to Secretariat win the race on our way to our honeymoon! We have celebrated Derby every year since!"

