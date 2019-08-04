What's Carson Wentz's take on Eagles' young cornerbacks?

You've heard everybody else raving about Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox.

Now it's Carson Wentz's turn.

One of the biggest storylines of training camp so far has been the emergence of the Eagles' young cornerbacks while Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, the Super Bowl starters, remain sidelined with lingering injuries dating back to the 2018 season.

Douglas, Jones and Maddox, all 23 years old and with just 25 combined career starts among them, are all enjoying terrific training camps.

Darby has been doing individual drills but still hasn't done any 7-on-7 or team drills nine months after tearing his ACL against the Cowboys at the Linc last November.

Mills remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, so he's not participating in any aspects of practice yet 10 months after initially hurting his foot in the Jaguars game in London last October.

Douglas has been working almost exclusively outside, with Maddox and Jones both getting work inside and outside.

Wentz has enjoyed a very good camp, but the young corners – Jones and Douglas in particular – have made their share of plays against him.

They look good," Wentz said. "Obviously without Jalen and Darby out there those guys are getting the bulk of the reps and they're making life difficult. Between those guys and the safeties … (they're) solid. They present some really difficult looks, they bluff a lot of things and really make it difficult at times. Those three especially have stood out and I think we have a lot of depth there.

With Darby, Mills and Cre'Von LeBlanc (foot sprain) all out, the other healthy cornerbacks on the roster are recent acquisitions Orlando Scandrick and Alex Brown and camp legs Jay Liggins, Jeremiah McKinnon and Josh Hawkins.

