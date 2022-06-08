What's the biggest X-factor for 49ers in '22? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what the biggest X-factor for San Francisco 49ers in '22 will be. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The 49ers excused quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from minicamp for him to continue physical therapy on shoulder.
Nick Bosa and Trent Williams will be on hand for the 49ers' mandatory minicamp this week.
The first day of Seattle Seahawks minicamp on Tuesday was notable for who was on the field participating and who was unexpectedly absent. The unexpected absence was wide receiver DK Metcalf seemingly deciding to take the next step in his effort to land a new contract before the start of this season by opting not to attend this week’s mandatory minicamp. Seattle coach Pete Carroll did not speak with reporters on Tuesday, but has said several times this offseason the sides appeared to be in a good place regarding talks of a new contract.
First-year Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knows patience is the most important thing for him and his staff right now. “Our system is different than anything I’ve been in before,” quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday after the first day of mandatory minicamp. Like everyone else who has spoken about the Raiders’ new regime, Carr is back to square one in learning the unit he’ll direct this fall when the team navigates one of the league’s toughest schedules.
Akiem Hicks was honest about his time with the Bears, and showed how Justin Fields can change the narrative surrounding the franchise and accelerate the rebuild with one strong season this fall.