What's the biggest reason Bengals are in back-to-back AFC Championships? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Networ's Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin discuss the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Networ's Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin discuss the Cincinnati Bengals.
Could the Browns find David Njoku a running mate in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The health of the Bengals' offensive line didn't get any better this week.
Which two teams are headed to the Super Bowl?
We make our predictions for the AFC and NFC title games.
Which teams are heading to Super Bowl LVII? We make our picks.
Which team is winning Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown between the Bengals and Chiefs? Julian Edelman has revealed his pick, and he explained it on the latest "Pardon My Take" podcast.
Patrick Reed is involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 percent certain" that it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai. His insistence permitted him a favourable drop and spared him a walk back to the tee.
The Packers could trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason and the team prefers to move on from him, according to Adam Schefter
As of Tuesday night, word around the league was that the Broncos were closing in on making a decision regarding their next head coach. Five days later, a report has emerged that they’re basically going back to square one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have recently done research on other candidates, in [more]
A final prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game.
Brock Purdy's rookie season has been anything but typical, and the 49ers QB shared the biggest lesson he has learned so far.
How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?
Max Homa has perspective, yes, but after winning for the first time as a dad, Homa offered somme insight into why he works harder now than ever.
Ex-New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reportedly had a rough season in New England and isn't well-liked by Patriots players or coaches.
Setting the stage for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman finally acknowledged he's not returning to the NFL, and his reasoning makes perfect sense.
Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media.
Are you planning on watching Sunday's playoff games? Here is the info you need!
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay says he thinks the Houston Texans "will do everything they can" to trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.
Reports suggest the Denver Broncos reached out to Jim Harbaugh one more time about their head coach vacancy.