What's in the bag: Workday Charity Open winner Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open on Sunday in a playoff over Justin Thomas for his second PGA Tour victory. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees @ 9.5), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

3-WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees @ 13.5), with Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 80 TX shaft

HYBRID: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue, with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P760 (4, 5), TaylorMade P730 (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade MG2 (52-09SB, 60), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Juno

BALL: TaylorMade TP5