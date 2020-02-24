What's in the bag: WGC-Mexico Championship winner Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed won his eighth PGA Tour title at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Here's a look inside the winner's bag:

DRIVER: Ping G400 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (15 degrees), with Aldila RIP Alpha 75 TX shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (20 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 105 TX shaft

IRONS: Grindworks Patrick Reed Forged prototype (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50 degrees), SM8 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Tour Rat

BALL: Titleist Pro V1