What's in the bag: Waste Management Phoenix Open winner Simpson

Webb Simpson rallied late at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to take Tony Finau to a playoff, where he won on the first playoff hole for his sixth PGA Tour victory and first since the 2018 Players. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (Mitsubishi Tensei AV 65TX, 10.5 degrees)

3-WOOD: Titleist TS2, 15 degrees

5-WOOD: Titleist 913Fd, 18 degrees

HYBRIDS: Titleist 913Hd (20 degrees); Titleist 915Hd, 23.5 degrees

IRONS: Titleist 620 MB

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey prototype (60 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line Mid

BALL: Titlist Pro V1