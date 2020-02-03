What's in the bag: Waste Management Phoenix Open winner Simpson
Webb Simpson rallied late at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to take Tony Finau to a playoff, where he won on the first playoff hole for his sixth PGA Tour victory and first since the 2018 Players. Here's a look inside his bag:
DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (Mitsubishi Tensei AV 65TX, 10.5 degrees)
3-WOOD: Titleist TS2, 15 degrees
5-WOOD: Titleist 913Fd, 18 degrees
HYBRIDS: Titleist 913Hd (20 degrees); Titleist 915Hd, 23.5 degrees
IRONS: Titleist 620 MB
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey prototype (60 degrees)
PUTTER: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line Mid
BALL: Titlist Pro V1