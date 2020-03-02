What's in the bag: Honda Classic winner Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im took down the Bear Trap on Sunday at PGA National to win the Honda Classic, his first victory on the PGA Tour. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7

3-WOOD: Titleist TS2 (13.5), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8

HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (19 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 105

IRONS: T100 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52.08F), (56.08M), SM7 (60.04L), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 6S

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x