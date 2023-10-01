What's new at the arena? Erie Otters return home, fall late to Mississauga

For several moments, it looked like the perfect ending to the Erie Otters’ home opener.

Then, after three Mississauga goals, it wasn’t.

Erie was searching for a game-changing play in the second period when Martin Misiak – who turned 19 years old Saturday – tied it with a power play goal. Moments later, Sam Alfano put Erie ahead for the first time, seizing momentum after most of the Otters’ early-game chances were denied.

The visiting Steelheads scored three times, however, in the final 11 minutes of Saturday’s 5-3 victory at Erie Insurance Arena. They erased the Otters’ late-game momentum, spoiled Erie’s homecoming and completed a sweep of the home-and-home series which opened the 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League season for each team.

Erie coasted through eight minutes of the third period before taking a penalty, one of 10 total committed by the Otters. That allowed Luke Misa to tie it for Mississauga and, two minutes later, Lucas Karmiris put the Steelheads ahead for good.

“I thought, 5-on-5, we were pretty good,” Erie head coach Stan Butler said. “You don’t have to be an analytics person to realize we lost the battle on special teams. It’s just part of the game, right, and we need to clean that up.”

Hampered by penalties

Erie generated ample offense at even strength but spent too much time killing penalties. Two of Mississauga’s first three goals came via power play and the other was scored just after an Erie penalty expired.

“We took way too many penalties. It just can’t happen,” said Misiak, a center. “It’s tough to not concede when you take so many penalties.”

Ondrej Molnar scored Erie’s first goal of the season 17:27 into the first period, a one-timer assisted by Brett Bressette and Pano Fimis. Misiak’s goal was assisted by Fimis and Molnar, and Alfano’s by Carey Terrance, after Terrance swiped the puck in a blue-line defensive play that generated an odd-man rush.

Nolan Lalonde made 29 saves in goal for Erie, which out-shot Mississauga, 35-30. Erie had won four consecutive home openers before Saturday.

Schaefer, Misiak and more make home debuts

Fans got to see several Erie Insurance Arena player debuts, including that of defenseman Matthew Schaefer, whom the Otters drafted first overall in the 2023 OHL Entry Draft. Misiak, the team’s first pick in this year’s Canadian Hokey League Import Draft, also wore the home sweater for the first time.

“I heard even before (coming to Erie) that fans are crazy here, so we’ll try to pay them back next time we play here,” Misiak said. “They were amazing tonight and, hopefully, we play better next time we’re here.”

Before Saturday

Erie opened its 2023-24 season Friday at Mississauga, where five different Steelheads scored in a 5-0 victory. The home side scored 18 seconds into the game and added three more tallies before first period’s end.

The Otters named Spencer Sova, who was scratched Saturday, team captain ahead of his third season playing defenseman in Erie. Terrance is the team’s full-time alternate captain and four additional alternates – Bressette and Malcolm Spence will wear the ‘A’ during home games and Owain Johnston and Fimis will sport it while away.

A road closure along the Queen Elizabeth Way delayed the team’s Friday return trip from Ontario, Butler said, keeping the Otters from home until 3 a.m. Saturday. He didn’t offer that as an excuse but hopes Saturday’s mental mistakes could just be a result of fatigue.

“(The fans) deserve a good team and they deserve wins, and we need to go back to work," Butler said. “I’ve said from the start of the year that we’re under construction.”

Fan Festival returns

The club held its second annual Fan Festival on the arena lawn, which welcomed hundreds to enjoy live music, food trucks, yard games and a red-carpet introduction of this year’s players.

The Otters debuted a new gold sweater featuring their Keystone crest and gave away 2,500 matching shirts for Saturday’s “gold out” theme. Announced attendance was 4,773.

Erie won’t play at home again until Oct. 14 when it hosts Windsor. Trips to Guelph Oct. 6, Owen Sound Oct. 7 and Niagara Oct. 12 will come first.

