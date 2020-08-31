What's an overreaction, and what isn't, after Raptors lose Game 1

The Toronto Raptors lost Game 1 of their second-round series to the Boston Celtics in lopsided fashion, which is cause for concern. Within the context of the season series, where the Celtics won three games out of four, this result is downright scary, especially since the Celtics mopped the floor with the Raptors in their only other bubble matchup.

With plenty of fears going around, here’s what is really a concern, and what might be some overreactions to going down 1-0 in the series.

Overreaction: Fred VanVleet can’t score

VanVleet shined in the Brooklyn Nets series, averaging 21 points on 53 percent shooting, but he couldn’t buy a bucket in Game 1. He shot 3-of-16 from the field for 11 points, and his struggles dragged down the Raptors’ offense as a whole. On the surface, this looks to be a worrying trend, as VanVleet shot 33 percent (22-for-65) in four games against the Celtics during the regular season, which is buoyed by one 27-point outing on Christmas where the Raptors lost in a blowout.

However, the tape tells a different story. VanVleet had plenty of good looks, especially from three, and it was mostly an off-night. Boston’s defense prioritized taking away the rim to prevent VanVleet’s drives by dropping their centers back against the pick-and-roll, and VanVleet made the right reads to pull-up after losing his man around solid screens. VanVleet isn’t a prolific pull-up shooter from deep — he is at 33 percent for his career — but these are great looks. Odds are that VanVleet will knock these down, especially the open catch-and-shoot chances which he hit at 44 percent on the year.

fred vanvleet in game 1: 2-11 on uncontested shots pic.twitter.com/4bDv3x329W — William Lou (@william_lou) August 31, 2020

The one area where the Celtics succeeded was in keeping VanVleet out of the paint. VanVleet led the Raptors with 93 touches, but only produced 12 drives in which he shot 0-for-3. Compare that to an average of 14.3 drives per game on 77 touches. It’s a counterintuitive idea to take away the rim against VanVleet instead of running him off the line, but it hurt the Raptors’ offense as a whole. Toronto couldn’t get any dribble penetration going to the basket outside of a short-lived rampage by Kyle Lowry, and that took away from its catch-and-shoot chances. In the few instances where VanVleet did get into the paint, he was able to find Terence Davis for a corner three, OG Anunoby cutting baseline for a dunk, and kickouts to Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell.

Concern: Pascal Siakam is really struggling

On the flip side, the Raptors’ top scorer was downright woeful. Siakam didn’t score his second basket until the seven-minute mark of the third quarter, and the Celtics stopped double-teaming him in the second half. After bricking a few open threes, Siakam retreated into the post where he launched a series of contested hook shots while hollering for fouls that never came.

Nick Nurse maintained after Game 1, and again in practice, that he was happy with Siakam’s attempts. To his credit, Siakam did get good position for most of his offense and he had the advantage over smaller defenders. More of these shots will fall, especially if the officiating loosens up on the contact that is permitted around the rim. There were instances where Siakam was tripped by Marcus Smart under the rim only for the play to continue.

The bigger concern is that Siakam pretty much only settled for post-ups, and didn’t look comfortable in the rest of his game. It took until garbage time in the fourth quarter for Siakam to attack facing up, and he didn’t get a single point in transition. Siakam is not a Kawhi Leonard-style superstar, where the best play is to get him into his spots and getting out of the way. He is at his best when he does a bit of everything — operating in the pick-and-roll, screening then rolling to the rim, driving inside before the defense gets set — basically any scenario where his athleticism is a factor.

Only being comfortable in the post reflects a lack of confidence, which is a bigger concern with Siakam inside the bubble. Siakam didn’t touch a basketball during the quarantine, and was noticeably rusty in the seeding games where he shot 39 percent from the field. Even during the lopsided Nets series, there were instances where Siakam looked shaky despite being at a clear advantage. Everything is a bit too loose for him right now — the handle isn’t tight, the jumper is erratic, the touch around the basket is off, and his passing vision isn’t always clear — and it’s not even necessarily a tactical problem, so much as it is to do with conditioning and sharpness.

