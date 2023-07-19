What's Alabama football coach Nick Saban's pregame music routine? You'd be surprised

NASHVILLE — Most players start their pregame routine with a hype playlist — anything to help them get locked in for the big game.

So what does Alabama's Nick Saban, the five-time SEC Coach of the Year, listen to?

The short answer: Nothing.

“We always play 'Gimme Shelter' going home after the game, but I don't listen to music before the game,” he said.

To no one's surprise, he has a coach's usual rundown that's mostly focused on the game itself.

“I'm kind of thinking about, ‘Have we covered everything we need to cover? Are the players ready to go?’ ” Saban said.

He noted that pregame music is always blasting in the Alabama locker room. For the student athletes, the pregame music might help players relax and curb anxiety, but it’s not part of his own routine.

