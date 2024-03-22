What's ahead for Jeff Walz and Louisville basketball after latest NCAA Tournament exit

Neither forward Olivia Cochran nor guard Merissah Russell participated in Louisville women's basketball's senior day on Feb. 29.

All signs point to the two coming back next season for a fifth year with the Cardinals after a 24-10 campaign and first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Although she is expected to return, Cochran told The Courier Journal she hadn't put any thought into her future and was focused on the tournament. Her return would keep U of L's backcourt strong because Cochran is one of the most experienced players. Prior to this season, she had never missed the Elite Eight as a Cardinal and played a crucial part in the Cardinals' previous postseason runs, including a Final Four appearance in 2022.

"She understands how important execution is, knowing your defensive assignment, knowing where you're supposed to be on the floor on the offensive end," U of L coach Jeff Walz said of Cochran's postseason performances. "You've got to get the 50-50 balls. If there's a loose ball, you can't stare at it. You've got to be willing to dive on the floor. O is willing to do those things."

Which Louisville players could return for 2024-25 season?

U of L's Nyla Harris (2) worked against Florida State's Amaya Bonner (24) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 29, 2024.

In addition to Cochran, Nyla Harris, the team's leading rebounder, is expected to be back for her junior season, and Elif Istanbulluoglu is entering her sophomore season. Their returns will keep the Cardinals' post presence as one of the team's strengths. Eseosa Imafidon redshirted, using the 2023-24 season to acclimate to college basketball after having played the game for only four years prior. Listed at 6-foot-5, she'll provide Louisville with more height in the post. The Cardinals also return Hennie van Schaik and Alexia Mobley.

Which Louisville players are leaving?

(L-R). U of L's Kiki Jefferson (12), Nina Rickards (15) and Sydney Taylor (1) were recognized on senior night before their game against Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 29, 2024.

Louisville will lose a significant amount of scoring, including leading scorer Kiki Jefferson (12.5 points per game), Sydney Taylor (10.9) and point guard in Nina Rickards (6.8 points per game). Jayda Curry showed promise of replacing Jefferson as a candidate for U of L's leading scorer next season. Despite the ACC Tournament quarterfinals loss, she scored a season-high 26 points then added XX points against Middle Tennessee. Russell and Eylia Love also are expected to return, adding to the Cardinals' experience at guard.

2024 Louisville basketball recruiting class

After missing out on domestic high school players a year ago, Louisville will bring in a talented freshman class this offseason. It includes forward Mackenly Randolph and guard Tajianna Roberts, both five-star players; four-star guard Izela Arenas and Sacred Heart guard Reagan Bender. The Cardinals already have signed center Isla Juffermans, forward Anaya Hardy, Arenas and Roberts.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball roster 2024-25? What's ahead for Jeff Walz