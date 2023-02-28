What's Aaron Rodgers' next move? QB plans hang in balance for Packers, Jets, Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS – The man who's emerged from his darkness retreat continues to cast a shadow over the NFL even with the league's offseason shifting into high gear at this week's scouting combine.

But the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and other teams are effectively stuck in neutral as four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers continues to ponder his future. Each of those clubs find themselves in a unique quandary with free agency only a bit more than two weeks from commencing.

Here's what we learned from their leadership Tuesday and what's at stake with Rodgers' decisions about whether to play – and where – still pending:

Packers

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts on the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

General manager Brian Gutekunst got right to the point.

"I know there will be a lot of questions about Aaron." he said to kick off his news conference. "We haven't really had those conversations yet, so not a lot to report."

Gutekunst said he's texted with the quarterback, Green Bay's starter since 2008, but has not yet spoken to him since Rodgers emerged from isolation in Oregon last week, time he ostensibly used to clear his head and map out his future.

"Free agency's coming up here," said Gutekunst. "It'd be nice to have some answers before then. But until we have any conversations, we're still in a good spot."

Kind of.

If Rodgers opts for a 19th season with the Packers, a team that went 8-9 last year and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, Green Bay would owe him nearly $60 million – which, at this point, would only leave about $6 million, per OverTheCap, to improve a roster with issues in the secondary and both lines. If Rodgers returns, it seems probable his deal would get restructured to reposition the team to contend in the NFC North ... of course, he first needs to share his plans with the Packers before they can go about any potential business of bolstering his supporting cast as he approaches his 40th birthday.

Story continues

And amid all the uncertainty about his QB1, Gutekunst also doesn't know how to proceed with QB2 Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in 2020. The Utah State product flashed progress in four brief appearances last year, and Gutekunst indicated the team is excited about Love's arc.

"We're excited about him," he said.

However with no resolution on Rodgers, Gutekunst can't make a decision on whether to pick up Love's fifth-year option later this spring or even whether the 24-year-old might wind up being the quarterback he trades.

And as bullish as Gutekunst sounded about Love, he certainly doesn't seem prepared – publicly anyway – to move on from the man who's thrown the most touchdown passes in team history and is positioned to take down Brett Favre's yardage mark in 2023.

"Our feelings haven't changed about Aaron, but we need to have some of those conversations about our team, where it's going, where he's at before we go forward," said Gutekunst.

Jets

GM Joe Douglas opened his remarks asking if anyone wanted to talk about New York's safety situation.

Not so much.

He acknowledged the Jets' meeting with Derek Carr earlier this month went very well.

"That was a fantastic visit," he said. "We really enjoyed spending time with him.

"He left a strong impression with everybody."

The Jets also plan to meet again with Carr this week at the combine.

And yet Rodgers remains the elephant in the room, one Douglas can't even acknowledge given the quarterback remains under contract to the Packers and speaking about him specifically would constitute tampering.

"Obviously, we're going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason, and we're going to look at every available option," Douglas said.

But for a team that simply appears to be a quarterback away from serious contention, Douglas' hands are also tied by the Rodgers' gridlock.

Do the Jets spring for Carr, whom they could sign immediately without having to surrender anything more than what it costs to sign him?

"High-level producer, but really a phenomenal person," Douglas added of Carr. "Very authentic, ultra intelligent."

But not a perennial MVP candidate ... which means the Jets must also consider what kind of draft compensation they're willing to surrender for Rodgers in addition to how it might affect their roster – one that will most definitely take a few hits in order to accommodate Rodgers' contract or whatever salary Carr commands.

Also twiddling his thumbs? All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who's probably overdue for an extension as he heads into his walk year.

Seemingly significant headwinds for a team that's pretty clearly weighing its options with two veteran quarterbacks ... yet very much running the risk of getting neither with Carr set to further explore his potential avenues.

For now, Douglas can only try to portray confidence everything will work out for a franchise approaching a 55-year title drought.

"We're going to make the best decision for the Jets," he said.

Raiders

They've traded in their Carr after nine seasons. But now coach Josh McDaniels and Co. must decide whether to upgrade to a vintage model like Rodgers or go shopping for a bargain on the used backlot (Jimmy Garoppolo?) or consider rolling the dice with the draft's No. 7 pick on a first-year prospect likely to come with some contemporary features but still with plenty of bugs to work out as he's driven off the lot.

On the bright side, Las Vegas has that high pick and also more than $48 million in cap room – currently most in the AFC – following Carr's departure. Conversely, the Silver and Black defense is dreadful, league rushing champ Josh Jacobs is unsigned, and the offensive line is in need of significant repairs. Hardly a ready-made title team even if the Raiders could do a deal for Rodgers and reunite him with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, whom Las Vegas was able to obtain from Gutekunst last year.

Yet coming off a 6-11 season, McDaniels also sounded like a man not overly inclined to invite what's become Rodgers' annual offseason drama.

"The goal for us, eventually, is to have somebody that's going to be here for a long time," he said, acknowledging that AFC West rivals like the Los Angeles Chargers and Super Bowl 57 champion Kansas City Chiefs seem set up for extended runs after drafting and developing young stars Justin Herbert and two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, respectively.

"The goal, eventually, is to have a player here who's going to be a Raider for a long time."

But does that leave room for Rodgers to belly up to the table for a few years, especially for a team so heavily invested in a 30-year-old target like Adams?

Takeaways

The guess here is the Rodgers situation will play out for about another week, the mystery look to be further fueled in the backrooms of Indianapolis eateries this week as teams and personnel heads put their cards on the table. And that could mean others get into the game. The Atlanta Falcons, just as an example, continue to accrue loads of cap space – they now have officially parted with veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota – and can offer not only money but the prospect of playing with talented youngsters in a division that's ripe for the taking.

But don't expect this drama to go all the way to March 15, when free agents hit the market and teams can begin executing trades. Just a year ago, Rodgers agreed to his massive contract a week prior to free agency (incidentally, on the same day the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Seattle Seahawks). It wouldn't make any sense for Rodgers to hamstring the Packers or his next club – or further delay development of his golf game if he chooses to retire – by pushing this to the 11th hour. Waiting that long invites the risk of, for example, one of his potential suitors pivoting to Lamar Jackson ... or investing cap and draft resources to attainable objectives.

But – for now – as long as Rodgers remains on his own timetable, many in the league will remain at a standstill ... until they no longer can.

