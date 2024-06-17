‘Whatever it takes’: Celtics poised to win 18th NBA championship on 617 Day in Boston

“Whatever it takes” is the message to Celtics fans on the morning of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Celtics back home with chance to close out Mavericks and clinch record 18th NBA championship

Celtics take season's worth of lessons into Game 5 of NBA Finals with latest chance to secure title

If the Celtics win Monday night, it would be their 18th championship in franchise history. It would also be significant for the Celtics to win Monday because of the date.

June 17 is 617 Day, the city’s area code, and the date of the last Celtics championship back in 2008.

Game 5 also brings similar road closures to what we saw during the last 4 games. That means delays are expected around the TD Garden and the closure of Canal Street.

The closure also gives bars and restaurants the ability to expand their capacity and have more foot traffic.

Boston police are reminding people to celebrate responsibly and like the watch parties, they’ll have additional officers to assist with traffic congestion and general public safety.

The only tickets available right now are resale tickets, whether through a third-party website or Ticketmaster.

Looking at Ticketmaster, the cheapest seat on Monday morning is $1,325.

Courtside seats, Row A, are selling for $25,000 each.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW