Whatever happened to Kelly Bryant, who started ahead of Trevor Lawrence?

Once upon a time, presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence wasn’t the starter at Clemson.

It didn’t last long but as a freshman, Lawrence was behind Kelly Bryant for the Tigers at the start of the 2018 college football season.

It didn’t last long.

Bryant sat for two seasons behind Deshaun Watson, took Clemson to an ACC title and the College Football Playoff as a junior, and lost his job to Lawrence despite a 16-2 record as a starter. The move happened four games into the season in late September.

Lawrence went on to become a superstar, assuredly the player the Jacksonville Jaguars will take when they make the first selection in the NFL Draft on April 29.

What became of Bryant?

He transferred to Missouri, where he played in 10 games for the Tigers in 2019. Bryant threw for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and six picks.

After that, he had a tryout with the Arizona Cardinals last year that did not pan out.

When most recently heard from, Bryant signed in February with the Toronto Argonauts, where he will be reunited with cousin and former NFL WR Martavis Bryant for the 2021 season.