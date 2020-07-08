Whatever changes, Redskins fans can still expect Burgundy and Gold colors

The Redskins will soon undergo dramatic change. A significant chunk of the team is up for sale and a name change is expected to happen before the 2020 season begins this fall.

For many longtime fans, that's a lot to process, but one important aspect of the team's tradition should remain: the burgundy and gold colors.

ESPN reported that the color scheme will stay for the Washington football team for the foreseeable future, regardless of what the name change brings. And while eventually the colors could change, fans should not expect that in the short term.

News has been coming fast and furious for Redskins fans for much of the last 10 days as expectations have exploded that the team will change its name. Considered a slur by many, corporate sponsor FedEx asked publicly asked the Redskins to change the name last week, followed shortly after by the team announcing a formal review of its moniker.



NBC Sports Washington and multiple other outlets have since reported that the name is expected to change before the team plays another game.

In an interview with the Redskins Talk Podcast sports business expert Andrew Brandt said that a name change before the 2020 season begins could be incredibly difficult, but the team could play the season without a nickname. In that situation, it would be very important to retain the burgundy and gold color scheme that fans have known for more than 80 years.

