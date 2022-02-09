What you missed at the Olympics: Mikaela Shiffrin’s heartbreak, Lindsey Jacobellis’ catharsis

With the whole world watching and four years in between, no sporting event shows the highs and lows of elite competition like the Olympics. All it took was one day and two athletes to make that perfectly clear.

The low came early on Wednesday in Beijing, when Mikaela Shiffrin entered the slopes seeking a comeback from her stumble in the giant slalom two days earlier. The event was the slalom, in which Shiffrin has won four of her six world championships and gold in the 2014 Olympics. It was supposed to be the lay-up in a program with the potential for as many as three gold medals.

Instead of glory, Shiffrin found her breaking point in the form of one missed gate, all it took to disqualify her from a second straight event. Devastated, she skied away to the edge of the course and spent the next 20 minutes sitting in the snow.

"I'm sorry that that was the performance I did today but that also happens."



Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to her giant slalom race.



📺 NBC and @peacockTV

💻 https://t.co/XbQPOeX2QY pic.twitter.com/LNhHu6Yzna — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

It was quite possibly the most heartbreaking sight of the Games, hard enough to watch that it drew public sympathy from Simone Biles and Lindsey Vonn, who both know their share of Olympic struggles.

Shiffrin still has four more events to race, but it's basically impossible to not see Beijing as a disappointment for her at this point.

As awful as that was to watch, another member of Team USA hit the opposite end of the emotional spectrum just hours later.

Lindsey Jacobellis wins Team USA's first gold

Before Wednesday, Lindsey Jacobellis was known for two things.

One, she is the consensus best athlete in the history of snowboard cross, with six world championships and 11 Winter X Games titles. Two, she may have been the most snakebitten athlete in the history of the Olympics, with demons old enough to obtain a driver's license.

Story continues

Many fans will remember what happened in her first Olympics in 2006. With an enormous lead heading into the last stretch of the final, Jacobellis wiped out on the penultimate jump after attempting a trick in the air. She recovered enough to grab silver, but it was an infamous silver.

Jacobellis' misfortunes continued over the next Olympics. Still the gold medal favorite in 2010, she was disqualified in the semifinal after hitting a gate. The favorite again in 2014, she crashed out while holding the lead in another semifinal. She made the final in 2018, but then missed out on a medal by .003 seconds.

So with all of that hanging over head, you can imagine how she was feeling as she crossed the finish line for her first gold medal, in her fifth Olympics, at the age of 36. It was the first gold medal of the Beijing Games for the United States.

Team USA had to wait a while to get its first gold medal, so it was only natural that its foremost expert in waiting was the one who ended the drought.

We watch the Olympics for moments like Lindsey Jacobellis' gold medal. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Russia may have done it again

Remember how Russian athletes aren't competing for Russia in these Olympics, but for the Russian Olympic Committee? And how that was because of a state-sponsored doping program that made a mockery of the 2014 Olympics in Sochi? And how their punishment has continued because of their repeated disregard for doping sanctions?

You do? Good. Then, you may not be surprised that there is a cloud of suspicion surrounding a Russian figure skating team that has not yet been allowed to receive its gold medal in the team event.

Very little is known about the situation. The International Olympic Committee only described it as a "legal issue," but there have been reports that it concerns a performance-enhancing drug test taken by a Russian skater prior to their arrival in Beijing.

We'll see how that works out.

Shaun White avoids elimination

Shiffrin was very close to not being the only Team USA great to see a surprising elimination on Saturday.

Three-time snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White found himself with no margin for error on his final qualification run for the halfpipe final, due to a fall in his first run. One mistake, and his final Olympics was over.

He killed it.

White is now scheduled to compete for an unprecedented fourth gold medal on Friday, with 11 other snowboarders, including compatriots Chase Josey and Taylor Gold, fighting to take his crown.

Colby Stevenson wins silver

Colby Stevenson wasn't the American expected to medal in the Big Air event, but he beat long odds before.

Six years after a car crash that nearly killed him and left him with more than 30 fractures in his skull, Stevenson scored back-to-back 90-plus jumps to capture silver behind Norway's Birk Ruud.

Four-time X Games winner Alex Hall may have had a shot at topping Stevenson and Ruud, but missed out on a 2160 that would have brought the house down.

Chloe Kim qualifies for finals

Reigning Olympic halfpipe champion Chloe Kim didn't need the drama of White to make the final in Beijing. She just threw down an 87.75 on her first run that topped all competitors.

Kim will compete for gold on Thursday in Beijing, or 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday stateside.