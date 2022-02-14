What you missed at the Olympics: Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared, U.S. monobob shines

Though Super Bowl LVI dominated the sports world on Sunday night, the Winter Olympics continued full speed ahead on the other side of the globe.

Here’s what you missed overnight in Beijing:

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete

Russian skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in the women’s individual competition at the Olympics by a three-person panel for the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

The CAS panel upheld a reversal of an initial provisional suspension after Valieva, 15, tested positive for a banned substance. Because she is under 16, the panel said, she is a “protected person” and is allowed to continue competing. The gold medal favorite has yet to lose on the international senior level.

Valieva helped the Russian team win the team competition earlier in Beijing, ahead of both the United States and Japan.

United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland slammed the decision in a statement almost immediately after the CAS ruling was announced.

“We are disappointed by the message this decision sends,” she said, in part. “It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold our athletes, coaches and all involved to the highest of standards. Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, today that right is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.”

Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete in Beijing after all. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP)

Women’s monobob runs through Team USA

Team USA wasted no time taking control of the women’s monobob.

Kallie Humphries, who recently became a U.S. citizen after years of alleged abuse in Canada, took gold in the inaugural event on Monday in Beijing for the United States. She won the event by 1.54 seconds, just ahead of teammate Elana Meyers Taylor.

Meyers Taylor, who had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in China before later being cleared to return, finished in second.

Ice Dancers win bronze

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue ended their Olympic careers with a medal on Monday.

The duo won a bronze medal in ice dancing after an impressive free skate performance, which pushed them to a total score of 218.02. They finished behind French couple Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Gizeron, who won the event after entering as the favorites. Russia’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov then took silver.

Hubbell and Donohue, who entered the day in third, finished in fourth place four years ago in PyeongChang.

What a finale. 👏@MadiHubbell and @ZachTDonohue close out their ice dance career with the Olympic bronze medal after a stunning free dance performance. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/V6wr4DREFC — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

Teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates took fourth place on Monday after they posted a personal best in the free skate. A third American team, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, took 11th.