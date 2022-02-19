What you missed at the Olympics: Americans medal in skiing despite brutal conditions

The Winter Olympics are nearly over, but athletes competing up on the mountains outside of Beijing were dealt with perhaps the worst weather they’ve seen so far throughout the Games on Saturday.

Here’s everything you missed overnight from the Olympics.

American duo wins silver, gold in freestyle skiing

Freestyle skiing survived gusty, frigid conditions in Zhangjikaou on Saturday, and a pair of Americans left the mountain with medals in hand.

David Wise and Alex Ferriera won the silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the freestyle skiing competition on Saturday. Wise finished with a score of 90.75, and Ferreira was just behind him at 86.75.

New Zealand’s Nico Porteous won the gold medal, and celebrated accordingly with his team on the mountain after.

When New Zealand's Nico Porteous took gold in the men's freeski halfpipe, his teammates were there to celebrate with the ceremonial Haka. 🇳🇿 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/EVt70sSV3L — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

Temperatures on the mountain felt like minus-12 degrees Fahrenheit while wind increased throughout the competition.

The conditions were so bad, plenty of athletes — including American-turned-Great Britain competitor Gus Kenworthy — wiped out. 10 of the 12 riders fell at least once during their runs.

Good lawd Gus Kenworthy, how are you still in one piece pic.twitter.com/jWotjaFqFY — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 19, 2022

Alpine skiing rescheduled due to weather

Though plenty called for freestyle skiing to be canceled, it went on as scheduled.

The Alpine skiing mixed team event, however, did not .

The weather caused organizers to cancel Saturday’s event and push it back until Sunday — the final day of the Games. There is a chance that the event could be canceled altogether.

The event was set to be the last for American star Mikaela Shiffrin at the Games.

The windy conditions at the National Alpine Ski Center around the time organizers chose to postpone the team event pic.twitter.com/8wZvltL787 — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) February 19, 2022

Speed skating sportsmanship

Kai Verbij sacrificed his shot for a medal on Friday in the men’s 1,000-meter speed skating event, all out of sportsmanship.

The Netherlands skater was matched up with Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil in the final run of the competition, and both were trying to beat Verbij’s teammate Tim Krol — who was leading with a time of 1:07.92.

Yet during their race, Verbij realized that he was well behind Dubreuil. Even though Verbij was in contention for a medal, Dubreuil was 0.73 seconds ahead of the leader’s pace.

So, instead of staying in the race and potentially crashing, Verbij pulled up and let his Canadian counterpart try for gold.

Dubreuil eventually finished in second, but the act of sportsmanship was still incredible.

Check out the race in its entirety here .