What to watch: Week 9 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

The return of the Big Ten brought plenty of excitement and drama, and the conference again will be on center stage in Week 9.

When the Big Ten’s schedule was released, Ohio State’s trip to Penn State was quickly circled as one of the most-anticipated games of the year. But it lost a lot of its luster last weekend when Penn State was upset by Indiana in a wild game that featured a controversial ending.

PSU dropped from No. 8 to No. 18 in the rankings, but the Nittany Lions have consistently been the Buckeyes’ top challenger in the Big Ten East since James Franklin arrived. Despite it being played in empty Beaver Stadium, this game should still be one of the day’s best.

But what about the rest of Week 9? Let’s dive in.

(Note: All times ET, point spreads/totals from BetMGM)

Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN | Line: Cincinnati -6.5 | Total: 55.5

Cincinnati is sitting in the best position to represent the Group of Five conferences in a New Year’s Six bowl game. The Bearcats crushed No. 16 SMU on the road last week to improve to 4-0, but there’s still a long way to go in the American Athletic Conference. Along with UC, two other teams are 2-0 in AAC play: Houston and Tulsa.

On top of that, three other teams have just one conference loss. That includes Memphis, which has had an up-and-down start to the year. The Tigers dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and have had a few player defections, but have managed to amass a 3-1 record. The 50-49 come-from-behind win over UCF was a wild game, and the Tigers had to overcome a halftime deficit last week to beat Temple. To knock off Cincinnati, Memphis will need to play a much cleaner game.

Sam Cooper: Cincinnati -6.5, Nick Bromberg: Memphis +6.5

No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN2 | Line: West Virginia -3.5 | Total: 46.5

Saturday could be a significant day of movement in the Big 12 standings. Kansas State is one of two Big 12 teams without a loss in league play. The Wildcats lost their opener to Arkansas State but have since gone 4-0 against Big 12 teams. K-State lost starting quarterback Skylar Thompson but has kept on winning with true freshman backup Will Howard running the offense. Another true freshman, 5-foot-5 running back Deuce Vaughn, has emerged as one of the Big 12’s most exciting players.

This weekend, the Wildcats travel to West Virginia to go up against one of the nation’s top defenses — from a statistical perspective, at least. WVU hasn’t played very many strong offenses, but still deserves credit for allowing only 261.8 yards per game. That figure is tops in the country for teams that have played more than one game. WVU dropped to 3-2 (2-2 Big 12) last week by losing on the road to Texas Tech.

Sam: Kansas State +3.5, Nick: Kansas State +3.5

Other noon games to watch: Boston College at No. 1 Clemson (ABC), No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky (SECN), Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan (FOX)

LSU at Auburn

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: LSU -3 | Total: 64.5

A few months ago, it would have been hard to envision both of these teams being unranked entering this game, but that’s where we are in this bizarre 2020 season. LSU, the defending national champions, opened the season by losing to Mississippi State, a team that hasn’t won since. LSU also lost to Missouri when it was stuffed four times at the goal line in the final minute. Last week, Ed Orgeron’s group beat South Carolina 52-24 behind a strong effort from freshman QB TJ Finley. Finley started in place of the injured Myles Brennan and appears in line to play again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Auburn is off to a 3-2 start, having knocked off Kentucky, Arkansas and Ole Miss and lost to Georgia and South Carolina. The South Carolina loss looked pretty deflating, but the Auburn offense bounced back with a balanced approach last week in Oxford. Bo Nix, after throwing three INTs vs. South Carolina, played one of the most efficient games of his career while running backs Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers combined for 189 yards on 35 carries.

