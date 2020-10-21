What to watch: Week 8 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

Welcome back to the party, Big Ten.

It’s Week 8 of the college football season, but things are just getting started for the Big Ten. After initially postponing its season, the conference will begin its nine-week sprint beginning on Friday night, when No. 14 Wisconsin hosts Illinois. The rest of the Big Ten teams will return to action on Saturday, highlighted by the primetime matchup between No. 18 Michigan and No. 21 Minnesota. The Mountain West is back this week, too, and the return of the Pac-12 and MAC are around the corner.

In addition to the Michigan-Minnesota game, there are three other ranked vs. ranked games on Saturday, plus four ranked teams on the road facing unranked opponents. For the last four weeks, at least one top-10 team has been upset by an unranked team. Will it happen for a fifth straight week?

(Note: All times ET, point spreads/totals from BetMGM)

Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

Time: Noon | TV: FOX | Line: Ohio State -26 | Total: 67.5

Nebraska was at the forefront of the outrage surrounding the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of players even sued the conference, so it wasn’t all that surprising to see the Huskers open the season with the Big Ten’s toughest team: Ohio State. Nebraska is entering its third season under Scott Frost, and the expected revitalization of the program has yet to materialize. The Huskers are 9-15 (6-12 Big Ten) under Frost and haven’t had a winning record since 2016.

Ohio State was the other team that was very vocal about wanting a season. It was an understandable position given the level of talent on this team. Last year, in Ryan Day’s first year as the full-time head coach, the Buckeyes cruised through the Big Ten undefeated before losing a heartbreaker to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals. With Heisman finalist Justin Fields back in the fold at quarterback, this is a national championship or bust season for OSU. That starts on Saturday against the Huskers.

Sam Cooper: Nebraska +26, Nick Bromberg: Ohio State -26

Other noon games to watch: No. 23 NC State at No. 14 North Carolina (ESPN), Auburn at Ole Miss (SECN), Oklahoma at TCU (ABC)

No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: FOX | Line: Oklahoma State -3.5 | Total: 51.5

Iowa State and Oklahoma State are two of just three Big 12 teams without a loss in conference play, so this is a big game from a league standings standpoint. And potentially from a College Football Playoff standpoint for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are the Big 12’s lone unbeaten team, sitting at 3-0 and ranked No. 6 in the nation. But Mike Gundy’s team hasn’t stepped on the field since Oct. 3. OSU had a bye on Oct. 10 and its Oct. 17 game at Baylor was postponed. That time off should open the door for injured QB Spencer Sanders to return to action.

Oklahoma State’s defense has impressed so far this year, allowing a total of 27 points. The Cowboys will face a much tougher challenge against Iowa State. ISU started the year with a 31-14 home loss to Louisiana, but has since reeled off three straight wins. With Breece Hall (531 yards, 8 TDs) leading the way at running back and Brock Purdy providing a steady presence at quarterback, the offense has been playing well. Can they pull off the road upset in Stillwater?

Sam: Oklahoma State -3.5, Nick: Oklahoma State -3.5

No. 8 Penn State at Indiana

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: FS1 | Line: Penn State -6.5 | Total: 59.5

