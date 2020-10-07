What to watch: Week 6 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

Week 5 was further evidence that we should expect the unexpected during the 2020 college football season. Six ranked teams lost to unranked opponents, including Oklahoma and Texas, the two perceived favorites for the Big 12 title.

The Sooners and Longhorns will now meet this weekend in the Red River Rivalry, with Oklahoma unranked for the first time since September 2016 and Texas down 13 spots to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25. Saturday will be the first time since 1999 that neither team is ranked in the top 20 entering this game.

Whatever weekend it is played, Red River has usually gotten the top billing in recent years, but this Saturday it will take a backseat to four ranked-vs.-ranked games — two in the ACC and two in the SEC.

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN | Line: Florida -6.5 | Total: 57.5

Saturday’s noon slot is loaded with three of the day’s biggest games, including this SEC showdown in College Station. This will mark the third time Florida and Texas A&M have played since A&M joined the SEC in 2012 and the Gators’ second-ever visit to Kyle Field. UF is off to a sizzling start, going 2-0 with wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina. The offense has been the story, especially the connection between Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts. Trask has thrown for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns, with six of those TDs going to Pitts, UF’s star tight end.

Dealing with Pitts and the other talent on Florida’s offense will be a major challenge for the Texas A&M defense, which was torched for 435 passing yards by Alabama last week in a 52-24 loss. A&M allowed four touchdown passes in the loss, three of which went for more than 60 yards. The A&M offense was able to move the ball at times against Alabama and found some creative ways to get the ball to its two key playmakers: running back Ainias Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer. To upset Florida, though, A&M will need increased production from its wide receivers.

Sam Cooper: Florida -6.5, Nick Bromberg: Florida -6.5

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: North Carolina -5 | Total: 59.5

North Carolina returned to the field last week after a three-week absence (UNC’s non-conference opponent, Charlotte, couldn’t play Sept. 19 due to COVID-19 issues), and it looked pretty sloppy in a 26-22 road win over Boston College. The game came down to the wire, too. BC had a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion in the final minute, but UNC’s Trey Morrison picked off Phil Jurkovec at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for two points. UNC will need a more disciplined performance against Virginia Tech.

The Hokies have had significant absences in their first two games due to their own COVID-19 issues. Hendon Hooker, the projected starter at quarterback, has yet to play, so the Hokies have largely relied on the running game in wins over NC State and Duke. VT rushed for 324 yards in the 38-31 win over Duke, with Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert leading the way with 208 yards and two TDs. Hooker is expected to start this week with Braxton Burmeister also potentially seeing some action. The Hokies have rushed for 638 yards through two games, so the ground attack will likely be more of a focus for the UNC defense.

Sam: Virginia Tech +5, Nick: UNC -5

No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma

